Man held since November in Lafayette boxer's death seeks bail
One of the men accused in the Oct. 13 death of Lafayette boxer Brandon Broussard is asking a judge to set bail so he can be released from jail.
The attorney for Carlos Toby, 38, filed a motion April 18 asking that bail be set. Toby has been held without bond in the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center since Nov. 21, when he was extradited from Pearland, Texas, where he was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of Broussard, 28, a local boxer known as "King Tut."
Toby's attorney argued he has been unable to obtain all the discovery documents requested of the district attorney's office since December. Toby is presumed innocent and has a right to reasonable bail, the motion states. He has been held at LPCC without bail for five months. A hearing on the request is set for May 16.
Shavis Toby also is charged in connection with the shooting death of Broussard.
According to news reports, Broussard went out for ice cream for his girlfriend's child. When he returned around 11 p.m. and exited the vehicle, he was shot multiple times while the child was still in the car. Broussard died at a local hospital.
Two women arrested in Rayne drug bust
Two women were arrested and booked on numerous drug charges after a probation search on Pearl Street.
Rayne Chief of Police Carroll J. Stelly said the search happened on April 25.
Karen Gervais, 42 of Rayne, was booked with possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I (Marijuana), possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II (Meth), possession of Schedule II (cocaine), possession of Schedule II (Acetaminophen and Hydrocodine Bitartrate), monies derived, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule IV (Tramadol), possession of Schedule IV (Carisoprodol), and violation of a controlled dangerous substance in a drug free zone.
Gayla Hunt, 47 of Lafayette, was booked with possession of Schedule II (Meth), possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of a controlled dangerous substance in a drug free zone.
Officers allegedly located cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, a variety of pills, scales, clear baggies and a large amount of U.S. Currency inside of the residence.
St. Martin Crime Stoppers seeks information on burglary at local business
Investigators with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office are seeking information regarding a burglary at a local business in the Arnaudville area.
At 3:16 a.m. April 13, deputies responded to a burglary in progress at Russell Knott Grocery Store in the 1200 block of Coteau Rodaire Highway.
Deputies say they reviewed the store surveillance cameras and saw a male suspect, wearing a dark-colored hoodie, a mask and gloves, break into a window of the business. The suspect is then seen fleeing the window area.
On another surveillance camera, it shows three male suspects running through the parking lot.
If you can identify this individual or have any information on this crime, please contact St. Martin Crime Stoppers. All callers remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a $1,000.00 cash reward.
Jeff Davis man sentenced to nine years on federal distribution charges
A Jeff Davis man was sentenced Monday in federal court for distributing marijuana and cocaine, U.S. Attorney David Joseph said in a news release.
Damien Guidry, 38, of Welsh, was sentenced to nine years and seven months in prison by U.S. District judge Robert Summerhays. He also was sentenced to five years of supervised release.
According to the the news release, Guidry shipped 14 pounds of marijuana from someone in California to an address in Iota in Acadia Parish. Law enforcement agents observed Guidry leave the Iota resident with the box of marijuana Jan. 26, 2016 and saw the box in the back of a truck as he left.
Guidry also allegedly asked someone on Nov. 16, 2016, to go with him to the Houston area to obtain 2 kilograms of cocaine, the news release states. The other individual was returning to Louisiana two days later in Guidry's truck when he was stopped by law enforcement agents who found nearly 2 kilograms of cocaine when they searched the truck.
Guidry pleaded guilty Nov. 30 in federal court to one count of possession with intent to distribute marijuana and one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine.