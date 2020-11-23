Flowers for sale
The LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens' Annual Poinsettia Show & Sale will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the facility's pavilion, 4560 Essen Lane. Admission is free and more than 50 varieties will be on display and for sale. A selection of poinsettias also will be available in the AgCenter’s online store. lsuagcenter.com
Kick, Throw and Go
Boys and girls ages 6 to 15 can compete in the Football Development Model’s Skills Challenge from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at BREC's Womack Park Fields, 6201 Florida Blvd. The program, designed by USA Football, is to help make the game safer and assist coaches in teaching. The challenge is free, but all participants must register online and complete the digital event waiver in order to be eligible to participate. https://account.usafootball.com/events/874/register
Museum Store Sunday
The LSU Museum Store on the first floor of the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St., is offering 25% off your entire purchase and patrons can enter a raffle to win a household membership from LSU Museum of Art and LASM. Hours are 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. For curbside pickup or virtual shopping options, email LeAnn Russo at lrusso@lsu.edu.