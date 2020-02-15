The title of the new exhibit at the Capitol Park Museum — "Spanish Town Mardi Gras: 40 Years of Good Times & Bad Decisions" — perfectly captures its subject.
Both the Spanish Town parade, celebrating 40 years, and the ball, a 30-year tradition, embrace the bawdy and irreverent.
Ever since that first parade, Spanish Town Mardi Gras has provided an alternative to more traditional carnival celebrations in Baton Rouge. While other groups may strive for beauty and grandeur, says a museum news release, the Spanish Town festivities have always been heavy on sarcasm and satire with risqué floats, costumes and throws.
The parade was born in 1980 when Michael Beck, a lifelong resident of the Spanish Town neighborhood, led a group of youngsters tossing beads and beating on drums made from cardboard boxes.
Four years later, parade organizers established the Society for the Preservation of Lagniappe in Louisiana, a nonprofit organization also known as the Mystic Krewe for the Preservation of Lagniappe in Louisiana, to oversee the parade and raise money for charities throughout the year.
In the exhibit, artifacts and images from the founders of Spanish Town Mardi Gras tell the story of how an informal neighborhood gathering became a citywide celebration, boasting upward of 75 floats.
There's a flock of pink flamingos, the parade’s mascot patterned after those plastic birds that became icons of poor taste and tackiness. Each year, SPLL announces the sale of ball tickets by placing a group of large flamingos, made from painted plywood, in City Park or Capital Park Lake.
Also on display is a scrapbook compiled between 1981 and 2017 by Charles “Fish” Fisher, one of the founders of the parade. Fisher, who died in 2017, is best remembered as the sometimes reserved and introverted face of the Spanish Town parade, marching every year in his signature white tuxedo, Pabst Blue Ribbon scepter and pink mustache. Fisher served as a historian of sorts, chronicling many of the noteworthy events of his beloved neighborhood in his scrapbooks.
The exhibit also looks at 30 years of the Spanish Town Mardi Gras Ball, with a dramatic example of table décor — an illuminated seven-foot dragon constructed for the 2018 ball when the theme was "Game of Thongs."
In conjunction with the exhibit, the museum will host the seventh annual Spanish Town Parade Party from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22.
Admission is $20, $10 for ages 8 and younger; free for members of the Friends of the Capitol Park Museum. Tickets, available at Eventbrite.com, include street-front viewing of the parade, food and beverages by All-Star Catering and a cash bar for beer, bloody marys and mimosas.
The exhibit will be on display through May 2020 at the museum, 660 N. Fourth St. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sundays.