Actor Eddie Jemison becomes emotional when speaking of his late older sister, Joanne Jemison Gallinghouse, the co-founder of this weekend’s Three Rivers Art Festival in downtown Covington.
“When I was drifting through high school and didn’t know what to do with myself, she was the one who put me on the right path,” said Jemison, a New Orleans native and actor best known for appearing in the "Ocean’s Eleven" movies.
Gallinghouse died unexpectedly earlier this year from complications following knee surgery.
“Joanne was so encouraging," Jemison said. “She was the classic big sister who was always there for me.”
Three Rivers director Sarada Bonnett can’t get through discussing Gallinghouse without choking up.
“Something will come up and I’ll think, ‘I need to call Joanne,’ and then I’ll realize I can’t,” Bonnet said. “I’ve lost my mentor and my best friend.
“She was always pushing me to be a better person. Joanne was a very special woman.”
To honor Gallinghouse’s memory, and especially her contributions to Three Rivers, Saturday night’s concert at the Covington Trailhead will feature a tribute to Gallinghouse, including an appearance by her brother.
It is Jemison's first time attending the festival.
“Joanne always gave us some cool work of art for Christmas that came from the festival,” he said. “But I hate to admit that I had no idea how much she had to do with its success, which shows how bad a brother I am.
“Now she’s gone, and I finally get to see it.”
The festival, which debuted in 1997, has been a rousing success.
As estimated 60,000 people attend the two-day juried show featuring 200 artists from around the country.
Along with the artists’ booths, which stretch along six blocks of North Columbia Street, there’s live entertainment in the music tent, a hands-on activity area for children and a well-stocked food court.
And Gallinghouse, who also headed her own marketing company and founded Sophisticated Woman magazine, was there at the beginning, traveling with then-mayor Kevin Villlere plus Ron and Maria Burkhart to places like Fairhope, Alabama, and Ocean Springs, Mississippi, the sites of large shows, to get ideas about the feasibility of one for Covington.
The arts scene was already lively in Covington at the time. But the idea was to create something special.
“We brought the concept back, and Joanne took it and ran with it,” Villere said. “She was well-organized, creative and was able to manage a board.
“It took great marketing to get this established as a regional festival, and Joanne handled that. I think more than anything else, she insisted that everything be of the highest quality.”
That includes making Three Rivers a juried show in which exhibitors have to demonstrate their worthiness to gain a spot on Columbia Street. More than 500 apply each year.
“First of all, Joanne had a love of art and a desire to revitalize downtown Covington,” Bonnet said. “She also had a vision for the festival which gave it a firm foundation we still enjoy.
“A lot of it was just attention to detail, like not putting artists from the same field next to each other. She wanted our customers’ eyes to pop every time they came to a booth because they were seeing something different.”
Bonnet added that she and Gallinghouse often butted heads during Bonnet’s first years as the festival’s director, but that things worked out for the best.
“Joanne could be demanding without being abrasive about it,” Bonnet said. “She was instilling in me the importance of doing things on a professional and businesslike level.”
About the only thing that hasn’t worked out as Gallinghouse envisioned was making the event citywide, as is the case in Fairhope, where virtually every business in the community participates.
But, Bonnett pointed out, limiting things to the Columbia Street area has made things manageable, including having enough parking in the area despite the crowds.
“It gets tricky sometimes leaving room in front of the businesses that they can stay open,” she said. “But Joanne was able to work that out as well.
“She would take care of things people don’t think about, like the food court layout and having events on the street to keep the crowds moving along. Joanne saw the need to enhance the children’s area and just a lot of other cool things.”
Gallinghouse had actually left the board of directors last year to be with her husband, Walter, who died of leukemia in 2017. It was her marriage to Walter Gallinghouse in 1982 which brought her to live in Covington.
But before that, she had shown a zest for living which included parading with the Divine Protectors of Endangered Pleasures group down Bourbon Street on Mardi Gras along with extensive travel with friends and family.
She was on the boards of several civic and professional groups, including the West St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce, and helped originate the Leadership St. Tammany program.
Three Rivers, because it draws people from around the region, has been credited as the catalyst for branding St. Tammany as a tourist destination.
In May, Gallinghouse underwent surgery to repair a torn meniscus. But a pulmonary embolism developed, and she died on May 24, nine days after the surgery. She was 64.
“I was hit so hard because this was something you could never see coming,” said Jemison, who is 10 years younger than his sister “She watched over me all my life, and I just took her for granted.
“Joanne was so bright and pretty and shining and vital. We were lucky to have her as long as we did.”