After a dark, wet weekend, the weather is a little more crispy this week, with Acadiana's first freeze of the year coming early Tuesday morning.
According to the National Weather Service, the following parishes are under a freeze warning Tuesday: Acadia, Iberia, Lafayette, St. Landry, St. Martin, Vermilion.
The freeze warning is also in effect for portions of central, south central, west central and southwest Louisiana, as well as southeast Texas.
NWS advises residents to protect their pipes and plants as their area will experience frost and freezing conditions. In addition, residents should either wrap, drain or slow-drip their outdoor pipes to avoid their pipes bursting.
In-ground sprinkler systems should be drained and above-ground pipes need to be covered to protect them from freezing as well.
The NWS Lake Charles office tweeted, “Prepare to protect the 4 P's...People, Pets, Plants and Pipes.”
There will be plenty of sunshine across Acadiana over the next couple of days, according to KATC meteorologist Daniel Phillips, but despite the sun, highs will sit in the lower 50s over the next few days and the winds will keep the wind chill in the 40s.
Here are some tips for freezing weather conditions.
Make sure all smoke detectors have batteries and are working properly.
Place space heaters 3 to 5 feet from flammable items, such as blankets.
Plug all heaters directly into wall outlets, not power strips or extension cords.
Do not use stoves or ovens to heat up homes.
If the weather outside is uncomfortable for humans, it is probably too cold for your pets. Pets should be brought inside and only let outside long enough for a bathroom break.
Pets should not be left alone in a car.
Before starting your car, knock on the hood or honk in case any outdoor cats have crawled under the hood searching for warmth.
Thoroughly water outdoor plants. The wet soil will holds heat better and protect roots.
Bed sheets, drop cloths, blankets and plastic sheets make suitable covers for vulnerable plants.
Remember to remove the coverings when temperatures rise the next day.
For a short cold period, plants low to the ground can be covered with mulch for protection.