The Original Fiorella's Cafe

Fried chicken from The Original Fiorella's Cafe in Gentilly, a festival winner.

 Photo by Chris Granger, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune

Looking for things to do in New Orleans this weekend, Sept. 20-22? We've got you covered.

The three-day FRIED CHICKEN FESTIVAL boasts a beer garden, contests and plenty of the namesake cuisine. Entry is free. Friday-Sunday, Woldenberg Park, Canal Street at the river. friedchickenfestival.com

Martini

Try a classic chilled martini at Martini Madness.

Friends of City Park stirs up MARTINI MADNESS with 25-plus specialty martinis, plus cuisine and a raffle. $65-$75. 8 p.m. Friday, Arbor Room at Popp Fountain. friendsofcitypark.com

NO.sazerac.092217.017.JPG
Women second line into the Sazerac Bar during the Stormin' of the Sazerac in 2017.

The STORMIN' OF THE SAZERAC celebrates the 50th anniversary of women demanding service at the Roosevelt Hotel's Sazerac Lounge. Beverages, a women's luncheon, fashion show and entertainment, with period attire (especially chapeaux) encouraged. $69 for luncheon. 1 p.m. Friday, 129 Roosevelt Way, New Orleans. therooseveltneworleans.com

NO.nolaontap010.092218.jpg

Caitlin Dupuy, left, and Jessica Salvadras chat as Maggie the dog takes it easy in a harness during NOLA on Tap in 2018.

It's the Gulf South's largest beer fest and a fundraiser for the Louisiana SPCA. How can you go wrong? Visit City Park Saturday for NOLA ON TAP and enjoy more than 400 beers, food and music at the dog-friendly party. Tickets $5-$30. Noon Saturday. nolaontap.org.

crabby.tam.092618
TA's BBQ Shrimp prepares their signature shrimp during the St. Tammany Crab Festival at Heritage Park in Slidell, La. Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018.  

Carnival rides, bayou tours, a full musical lineup and a car show are highlights of the ST. TAMMANY CRAB FESTIVAL, at Heritage Park in Slidell. Friday-Sunday, $20 and up, sttammanycrabfestival.com.

PRC Garden District tour features Martins’ comfortable home _lowres

 Roses on iron gate.  

Learn about architecture and culture on the Friends of the Cabildo's GARDEN DISTRICT TOUR, 1452 Jackson Ave. $20-$25. 9 a.m. Saturday. friendsofthecabildo.com.  

BeachSweepNC_SG_4.jpg
Advocate photo by SOPHIA GERMER -- Kathia, Dakoda, and Toni Asborno volunteer to pick up trash during the Lake Pontchartrain Basin Foundation's annual Beach Sweep in 2015.  

Be part of the solution at the Lake Pontchartrain Basin Foundation BEACH SWEEP, with a picnic to follow at the New Canal Lighthouse, 8001 Lakeshore Drive. Free. 9 a.m. Saturday. saveourlake.org/beachsweep. 

