“Lyonnesse Presents A Cultural Journey” was the theme for the 22nd annual Mardi Gras ball for the Krewe of Lyonnesse on Saturday, Feb. 16, at the Renaissance Hotel.
King Lyonnesse XXII Benjamin Flynt Papizan and Queen Lyonnesse XXII Ann Malloy Kimble reigned over the festivities.
President Renee Willis welcomed members and guests to the Royal Hall of Lyonnesse. This year’s ball Captains Mary Roper and Catherine Van Hook introduced the Rev. Gary Alan White, the king’s uncle, as the evening’s invocator. Chad Sabadie served as master of ceremonies. Queen Lyonnesse XVIII Hannah Papizan, sister of the king, performed the national anthem.
The queen is the daughter of Mike and Molly Kimble. She is the granddaughter of Glenda Parker Kimble, of St. Francisville, and the late Marion “Cotton” Kimble and the late Beatrice and F. Thomas D’Aquin Jr. She is in eighth grade at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic School.
The king is the son of Dr. Stephen and Miranda Papizan. He is the grandson of Ray and Sharon Marler and Larry and Faith Papizan, all of Crystal Springs, Mississippi. He is a freshman at Catholic High School.
Attendants to the royal couple were Princesses Ella Kay Brown and Tatum Truax, Duchess Anna Claire Hammett and Princes Locke Brackin, Harrison Hammett and Max Kimble.
Returning as the 2018 royal court were King Connor Cook and Queen Cooper Willis, Princess Laura Tucker, Duchesses MacKenzie Delaune, Sylvie Sausse and Caroline Uzee; Prince Warren Pleasant, Baron Joshua Tucker, Dukes William Kessler and Beau Willis. Abby Blaize, Queen Lyonnesse XX, served as medallion presenter.
In the tableau were Amelia Pleasant, Simone Riley and Solomon Riley, representing the South Pacific; Haven Daigle, Quinlan Daigle, West Guillory and Zach Lofton, representing The Americas; Sophia Canova, Marshall Elliott, Risley Elliott, Blake Griffin, Savannah Guillory, Harrison Lalande, Hudson Lalande, Via Lofton and Sophia Shapiro, representing Europe; James Van Hook, Joseph Sanford, Camille Taylor and Cecile Taylor, representing Africa/Middle East; and Remy Babin, Maya Breland, Cohen Brown, Josie Costello, Nora Costello, Sean Daigle, Elizabeth Kessler, Elizabeth Odeh, Adam Tessmer, Olivia Van Hook, Abigail Viator and Margaret Viator, representing Asia.
Revelers Dance of the Dragon were Abby Blaize, Avery Blaize, Niles Babin, Grant Griffin, Jonathan Hayes, William Lott Markham McKnight, Russell McKnight, Lane Mendoza, Luke Mendoza, Taylor Tran and Marguerite Uzee.
The krewe also recognized this year’s graduating seniors Queen Lyonnesse XX Abby Blaize, King Lyonnesse XX Joe Shapiro and Duchess Camille Taylor and Duke William Lott.
The mission of the Krewe of Lyonnesse is to celebrate the family, while enjoying southern Louisiana tradition of Mardi Gras. Krewe members are age 3 through high school, and take part in the ball processional and ride in the Southdowns Parade. In addition, the krewe participates in community service activities and presents an annual tableau for the residents of Williamsburg Retirement Center. Founded in 1996, it takes its name from the tale of Lyonnesse in the legends of King Arthur.