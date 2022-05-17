Northwestern State University in Natchitoches awarded 1,025 degrees to 991 graduates during spring commencement May 11-12.

Graduates collected diplomas for associate, bachelor’s, master’s, doctoral degrees, post-baccalaureate certificates and post-master’s degrees.

An honorary doctor of humanities was awarded to Baton Rouge businesswoman and 1968 NSU alumna Lela Mae Wilkes.

Graduates from the area include:

Livingston Parish

Denham Springs

Abigail Smith, bachelor of science

Tangipahoa Parish

Amite

Marcie Jenkins, bachelor of fine arts

Hammond

Kaylon Willoughby, bachelor of science

East Baton Rouge Parish

Baker

Katelyn Kennedy, bachelor of arts

Sharnae Young, bachelor of science

Jerica Douglas, master of education

Baton Rouge

Matthew Karisny, associate of general studies

Yarionne Buckley, bachelor of arts

Misterie Jarrell, bachelor of arts

Mary Pourciau, bachelor of fine arts

Sarah Talbot, bachelor of fine arts

Jordan Williams, bachelor of music

Brianna Alumbaugh, bachelor of science

Elizabeth Ledet, bachelor of science

Griffin Lundin, bachelor of science

Jasmine Singleton, bachelor of science

Sarah Talbot, bachelor of science

Jordan Williams, bachelor of science

Erica Calais, doctor of education

Sandra Singleton, doctor of education

Emanuel Boudreaux, master of arts

Mary Ruiz, master of arts

Morgan Richardson, master of arts in teaching

Shonda Jackson, master of science in nursing

Tiffany Jordan, master of science in nursing

Greenwell Springs

Morgan Bellot, associate of general studies

Morgan Bellot, bachelor of science

Anna Lingenfelter, bachelor of science in nursing

Zachary

Kelly Moss, bachelor of science

Brian Williams, bachelor of science

Jo Ann Thomas, bachelor of social work

East Feliciana Parish

Ethel

Tari Taylor, bachelor of applied science

Ascension Parish

Geismar

Rylee Leglue, bachelor of general studies

Cameron Sibley, bachelor of general studies

Kristi Contreary, bachelor of science

Gonzales

Shemika Blake, bachelor of applied science

Addison Adams, bachelor of arts

Ryan Gremillion, bachelor of science

Destiny Templet, bachelor of science

Prairieville

Joshua Ballard, associate of general studies

Cameron Kelly, bachelor of science

Breiona Leslie, bachelor of science

St. Amant

Jaylen Templet, bachelor of science

Sorrento

Megan Melancon, bachelor of science