Lindsay Smythe is not only a teacher at Lafayette High; in her "spare time," she’s starting a new school in St. Landry Parish where she will be the School Leader at the new French Immersion public school, École Saint-Landry.
Lindsay believes a good education should be available to everyone, and that thought drives her. The new school will open in the former First Baptist Church of Sunset with plans to move into the beautiful former Sunset High School building.
École St. Landry will start with kindergarten and first-grade students for the 2021-2022 school year. As a public school, École St. Landry will be free of charge to students and transportation will be available. You can find out more on their website ecolestlandry.org (You can still apply for your child to get a place.)
Lindsay would rather I talked about the new school than her; and while it shows who she, is I want to mention that she was honored as one of the 20 Under 40 Young Leaders in 2020, and was one of the teachers nominated for this years Lafayette Education Foundation Teacher Awards. She is community-minded, brilliant and is making her part of the world a better place for so many.
What was your first job? Besides some very part-time work in the summer at my dad’s dental office, I didn’t really work until college because I played sports year round. My first unpaid “jobs” were with my sister, from scraping alligator hides for my dad during alligator season to helping my mom set up her elementary classroom.
Describe a typical day in your life. Snooze ‘til 5:15 or 5:30 a.m. (I’ve never woken up in my life on the first alarm.) Leave Sunset by 5:50 a.m. and try to arrive at Lafayette High by 6:15 a.m. If I have duty, I do that from 6:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. My planning period is first hour and in this Covid year, it’s the only time (48 minutes) that I’ll have to myself all day because my students eat lunch in my classroom with me. I disinfect my desks, make copies, get my class/technology ready for the day, plan/research for upcoming lessons, check emails, grade assignments or enter grades in the system. I teach six classes straight after that and have a 30 minute lunch break . After school, it’s the typical teacher life: tutoring students, giving makeup tests, holding department or leadership meetings, or meeting with my junior class student council. Around 3 p.m., my work for the immersion school begins. We’re in the pre-opening phase, so I’m deep in planning and my afternoons and evenings are filled with parent communication and meetings about recruiting, media coverage, operations, finance, staffing, and governance.
What advice would you give the younger you? It’s still advice I need to hear from time to time: You don’t have to be everything to everybody. And don’t be such a rule follower.
What event in your life most shaped who you are now? The decision to sell my house and nearly everything I owned to move to Nova Scotia to learn French at the age of 31.
What values do you live by? Be kind. Service your community. Surround yourself with people who fill your emotional cup and rid yourself of those who don’t.
What do you most appreciate? A full moon, freshly cut grass, the origin story of a scar, dinosaurs (how crazy is it that they existed?!) and people who say thank you.
What is your favorite journey? My journey as a teacher has been really amazing. When I was in high school, I decided I wanted to be a teacher but was told by far too many to consider something else because I was “too smart,” so I got my degree in animal science because vet school sounded respectable. (PSA: Please don’t discourage people who feel called to teach. Louisiana needs its best and brightest in the classroom, if they want to be there.) After still feeling the urge to teach, I went to grad school in education. Though I have five certifications, in the past 17 years, I’ve taught mainly English Lit and French.
Where is your favorite place to be alone? I’m around hundreds of people every day, so I don’t get a chance to be alone often, but love my nightly bath.
What living figure most inspires you? My students constantly inspire me. Most push themselves harder than a lot of adults I know. They are kind and passionate and empathetic. They are creative and respectful and rebellious. They ask hard questions. They make mistakes and learn from them.
What was the best advice you were ever given? Tout va tomber en place. (Everything will fall into place.)
What is the best thing about where you live? Sunset’s a great town. Along with Grand Coteau, which is a blink away, we have a thriving arts district, good people, and great restaurants. Sunset is also far enough for my husband to feel like we’re out of the city but close enough to allow me to hop back to Lafayette when I want to be social.
How do you "let the good times roll"? From culture to music to language — anything that allows me to have a shared experience with others in a state of “good timing” is pretty magical.
What did you want to be when you grew up? An astronaut — I’ve been obsessed with space from an early age.
What is your motto? I don’t really have a motto per se, but I say “baby steps” a lot.
How would you like to be remembered? As someone who cared, who gave her time to help others, who was authentic, and who was unashamedly positive.
What do you say to yourself when you doubt yourself? Fake it ‘til you make it. Then go to my circle for perspective. Then call my parents. They’ll always make me feel like I’m Superwoman.
What three things are vital to BEing YOU? Being around the people I love, helping make my community better, and having a pulse on the arts/language/music scene.
Which words or phrases do you most overuse? Pew pew for positive exclamations. Y’all! for exasperated exclamations. I also use “ya know” too often as a filler.
What is your favorite word? Serendipitous. For both its pronunciation and significance.
What do you collect? Vintage cameras. My favorite is a Polaroid Land Camera from the late '40s. I’d love to get it retrofitted to accept modern Polaroid film at some point.
What food could you live on for a month? Scallops and Reese's Peanut Butter Eggs. Preferably not at the same time.
What would you change about yourself? My response to criticism; I’ll pick apart every word and internalize it.
What literary, movie or cartoon character do you most identify with? Either Jo March or Scout Finch. I’ve never really been one that fits easily into societal norms, have always been a bit of a tomboy, and if I think there’s been an injustice or an unfairness in any capacity, I start looking for a way to take action.
Describe yourself in five words. I give really good hugs.
What is your idea of happiness? Traveling. I get so much joy from exploring a new place or returning to a place I love to experience it in a different way.
What music defines who you are? I love music, but I have no sweet clue. I guess it’s the literature teacher in me, but with music, I come for the melody, but stay for the lyrics.
Who is your style icon? My friend Erin Segura. She doesn’t look bad in anything, and she’s got an amazing way of mixing vintage pieces with just a touch of modern to make a look that’s just so effortlessly cool.
What do you most regret? I know I’m supposed to say that I don’t regret anything because I’ve learned lessons from all experiences, but I regret the times when I should have learned a lesson but didn’t.
What question do you wish I had asked? What’s the single easiest thing people can do to help strengthen our educational system?
What would the answer be? Commit to supporting public education, both in encouragement of educators and at the polls. I’m not just talking to public school parents. We need the support of private school parents and those who have grown children or no children at all. A well-educated child embetters our entire society because they grow up to be a well-educated adult. It takes a village to raise a child, and all of us are part of that village.