When qualifying for the Nov. 6 election closed Friday evening, several races emerged that could affect leadership at various mayoral offices, city courts, school boards and city councils Zachary and Baker.
Those unopposed will be elected automatically to those positions. Those include Zachary Police Chief David McDavid, district two councilman for the City of Zachary, and some school board positions.
A complete list of candidates by parish is available online at voterportal.sos.la.gov/CandidateInquiry. The elections and propositions in the area on the Nov. 6 ballot are as follows:
D =Democrat
R = Republican
L = Libertarian
I = Independent
N = No party affiliation
O = Other party
Member of School Board District 1, Zachary Community
Gaynell Young, D
Member of School Board District 2, Zachary Community
Brandy Hughes Westmoreland, N
Lindsey Whitty, N
Member of School Board District 3, Zachary Community
"Marty" Hughes, N
Member of School Board District 4, Zachary Community
Jeanne "Nikki" Gautreaux, R
Kenneth Mackie, D
Member of School Board District 5, Zachary Community
"Hubie" Owen, R
Member of School Board District 6, Zachary Community
Rose Barfield, N
Amy Schulze, N
Heidi Vessel, D
Member of School Board District 7, Zachary Community
Jennifer Boyd, R
Ginger Zeringue Deroche, R
"Beth" Kimmell, R
Member of School Board District 8, Zachary Community
Ann Watkins, D
Member of School Board District 9, Zachary Community
David Dayton, R
Mayor City of Zachary
David Amrhein, N
Jeff Ponder, I
Chief of Police City of Zachary
David McDavid, R
Councilman District 1, City of Zachary
Jacob Krzystowczyk, R
Francis Nezianya, N
Councilman District 2, City of Zachary
Brandon Noel, R
Councilman District 3, City of Zachary
Vincent Cimino, R
Laura O'Brien, R
Councilman District 4, City of Zachary
Stephanie McKnight Cain, D
Thomas Hunter Landry, R
Councilman District 5, City of Zachary
Lael Montgomery, D
Edward A. Taylor, D
Tommy Womack, D
Member of School Board District 1, City of Baker
Elaine G. Davis, D
Willie Williams Jr., D
Member of School Board District 2, City of Baker
Sharlous Booker, D
Dana Carpenter, D
Member of School Board District 3, City of Baker
Joyce Burges, D
Clifford Johnson, D
Rosatina Johnson, D
Member of School Board District 4, City of Baker
Shona Boxie, D
Member of School Board District 5, City of Baker
Calvin J. Dees Sr., D
Vanessa Parker, D