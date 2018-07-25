When qualifying for the Nov. 6 election closed Friday evening, several races emerged that could affect leadership at various mayoral offices, city courts, school boards and city councils Zachary and Baker.

Those unopposed will be elected automatically to those positions. Those include Zachary Police Chief David McDavid, district two councilman for the City of Zachary, and some school board positions.

A complete list of candidates by parish is available online at voterportal.sos.la.gov/CandidateInquiry. The elections and propositions in the area on the Nov. 6 ballot are as follows:

D =Democrat

R = Republican

L = Libertarian

I = Independent

N = No party affiliation

O = Other party

Member of School Board District 1, Zachary Community

Gaynell Young, D

Member of School Board District 2, Zachary Community

Brandy Hughes Westmoreland, N

Lindsey Whitty, N

Member of School Board District 3, Zachary Community

"Marty" Hughes, N

Member of School Board District 4, Zachary Community

Jeanne "Nikki" Gautreaux, R

Kenneth Mackie, D

Member of School Board District 5, Zachary Community

"Hubie" Owen, R

Member of School Board District 6, Zachary Community

Rose Barfield, N

Amy Schulze, N

Heidi Vessel, D

Member of School Board District 7, Zachary Community

Jennifer Boyd, R

Ginger Zeringue Deroche, R

"Beth" Kimmell, R

Member of School Board District 8, Zachary Community

Ann Watkins, D

Member of School Board District 9, Zachary Community

David Dayton, R

Mayor City of Zachary

David Amrhein, N

Jeff Ponder, I

Chief of Police City of Zachary

David McDavid, R

Councilman District 1, City of Zachary

Jacob Krzystowczyk, R

Francis Nezianya, N

Councilman District 2, City of Zachary

Brandon Noel, R

Councilman District 3, City of Zachary

Vincent Cimino, R

Laura O'Brien, R

Councilman District 4, City of Zachary

Stephanie McKnight Cain, D

Thomas Hunter Landry, R

Councilman District 5, City of Zachary

Lael Montgomery, D

Edward A. Taylor, D

Tommy Womack, D

Member of School Board District 1, City of Baker

Elaine G. Davis, D

Willie Williams Jr., D

Member of School Board District 2, City of Baker

Sharlous Booker, D

Dana Carpenter, D

Member of School Board District 3, City of Baker

Joyce Burges, D

Clifford Johnson, D

Rosatina Johnson, D

Member of School Board District 4, City of Baker

Shona Boxie, D

Member of School Board District 5, City of Baker

Calvin J. Dees Sr., D

Vanessa Parker, D

 

