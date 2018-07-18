Kelli O'Neill, left, of O'Neill's Apiary, speaks with Tabatha Semien, of Mythos Apothecary, at the Mid City Makers Market on Saturday, July 14, 2018, on S. Eugene Street near Government Street in Baton Rouge, La.
From left, Fred LaRose, Elaine Forstall, Joseph Frank and Jodie Kimball dance to Nathan and Steddy Steppen at the Mid City Makers Market on Saturday, July 14, 2018, on South Eugene Street near Government Street in Baton Rouge, La.
Soaps from love life soap co. sit for sale at the Mid City Makers Market on Saturday, July 14, 2018, on S. Eugene Street near Government Street in Baton Rouge, La. The Pale Ale soap, a collaboration with Tin Roof Brewing, is in the foreground accompanied by a Voodoo beer.
An assortment of fresh fruit being prepared by The Garden Lady, Stephanie Elwood, for Mexican fruit cups at the Mid City Makers Market on Saturday, July 14, 2018, on S. Eugene Street near Government Street in Baton Rouge, La.
