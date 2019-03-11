A kidnapping suspect has turned himself in, according to Opelousas Police.
KATC reports 33-year-old Kevin Savoie of Grand Coteau turned himself in on Sunday night. He was booked into the Opelousas City Jail on the following charges: Aggravated Kidnapping, Aggravated criminal damage to property, Negligent injuring.
He was additionally booked by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office with the following charges: home invasion and criminal trespass.
The arrest stems from a Sunday home invasion.
The kidnapping victim, Tuquencia Laws turned up safe when police say she was dropped off at the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Complex Sunday night.
New Iberia warrant nets drugs, gun, cash
Agents with the New Iberia Police Department's Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant Sunday on the 800 Block of Hopkins Street.
Agents discovered suspected Ecstasy, crack cocaine, Promethazine (Syrup), marijuana, a stolen .357 Ruger revolver, cash and two scales.
Demarcus D. Brown, 37, was arrested on multiple charges of possession with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a stolen firearm, money derived from drug transactions and more.