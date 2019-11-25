A 28-year employee of the East Baton Rouge Parish school system has won this year's Spaht Scholar Award presented by the East Baton Rouge Parish Library.
Pamela Cambre Lakvold is the librarian at the Westdale Heights Academic Magnet School, where she has been assigned for eight years. The Spaht Scholar Award was established by the Will and Leona Huff Fund to recognize educators who make a difference in children's lives by encouraging a love of learning.
Lakvold has a bachelor's degree in elementary education and a master of library and information science degree from LSU.