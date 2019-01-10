No tickets to the game? No problem. Enjoy the big CHAMPIONS SQUARE PREGAME PARTY with entertainment by Big Sam's Funky Nation. 12:30 p.m. Sunday. Free admission.
Get a sneak peek at Carnival's highlight during the REX DEN TOUR at 1 p.m. Saturday at 2531 S. Claiborne Ave. It's a fundraiser for Rex's Pro Bono Publico and Friends of the Cabildo. $25. friendsofthecabildo.org
The Chalmette Battlefield is closed amid the federal government shutdown, but the BATTLE OF NEW ORLEANS HISTORICAL SYMPOSIUM goes on at Nunez Community College, 3710 Paris Road, Chalmette on Friday, and at the St. Bernard Government Complex on Saturday, 8201 W. Judge Perez Drive. nunez.edu Free. 10:30 a.m.