Lafayette Parish is one step closer to a new animal shelter.
Mayor-President Joel Robideaux this week signed an ordinance that re-allocates funds for the construction of a new Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center. The measure was approved by the Council at its July 16 meeting, and shelter staff, volunteers and others were present for the signing.
A state-of-the-art facility is planning for construction on N. Dugas Road, adjacent to the Lafayette Consolidated Government Compost Facility. At approximately 20,000 square feet, the shelter will have an increased capacity, as well as significant facility upgrades such as a pet surgery center for medical care and sterilizations, an air filtration system for odor control, and an outdoor area for exercise and visitations.
“The need for a new shelter existed prior to our no kill efforts,” Robideaux said. “However, I could not in good conscience, commit to building a new shelter when we were euthanizing 91 percent of cats and 53 percent of dogs brought to us."
Since Robideaux launched the no kill initiative in 2016, LASCC has made strides toward the goal of reaching no kill status. Through a multi-pronged approach of increasing adoption opportunities, strengthening partnerships with private rescue organizations, and instituting new policies, the shelter has seen significant improvements.
Previously, the live outcome rate for the shelter was 47 percent for dogs and 9 percent for cats. The shelter was able to reach no-kill status for the month of March this year with a live outcome average of 91.58 percent. LASCC’s new shelter is expected to help maintain these high live outcome averages.
"I’m proud that we have made incredible strides towards achieving no kill status and now that we have our priorities straight, we can move forward with a new facility that represents our continued efforts to protect the animals of our parish," Robideaux said.
LASCC Shelter Director Shelley Delahoussaye is looking forward to the new facility. “This new shelter will be excellent for our animals, but I’m most excited for the difference it will make to our staff," she said. "Our current facility is outdated, inefficient and difficult to maintain. The new facility will cut our morning cleaning routine in half, which will in turn help us to increase our adoption hours. An up-to-date facility can help us adopt out more animals."
The additional funding approved last week will be added to an existing millage, which supports public health, mosquito control and animal control. The cost of shelter construction is approximately $8 million. Construction of the new facility is set to begin January 2020 and will take approximately 13 months.