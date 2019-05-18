SATURDAY
Bromeliad Show.^ Clearview Center~, 4436 Veterans Memorial Blvd.~ — The annual show and sale is by River Ridge Bromeliad Society. Contact (504) 495-0371. 9 a.m., also 10 a.m. Sunday.
Party for the Planet.^ Audubon Zoo~, 6500 Magazine St.~ — Endangered Species Day stresses the importance of protecting endangered species while enjoying animal care chats and interactive activities from Audubon animal care staff, educators and conservation partners; also collecting old cellphones to recycle for “Gorillas on the Line” conservation effort which protects the animals by reducing the demand for coltan, a mineral found in phones and other small electronics mined from gorilla habitats in Africa. www.audubonnatureinstitute.org Free admission. 11 a.m.
Northshore Parade of Homes.^ — Forty-one homes in St. Tammany and Tangipahoa Parishes are included in the Northshore Home Builders Association's annual tour. www.northshorehba.org. Free admission. Noon to 5 p.m. Also Sunday.
National Public Gardens Week.^ New Orleans Botanical Garden~, 5 Victory Ave.~ — New Orleans Botanical Garden marks the week with a free tour. For information, call (504) 483-9473. www.neworleanscitypark.com. 1 p.m.
Bottomland Jubilee.^ Audubon Wilderness Park~, 14001 River Road~ — Benefit for A Studio in the Woods, celebrating 50 years of land and legacy, with food, craft cocktails, music, art and silent auction. www.astudiointhewoods.org $125. 4 p.m.
"Outdoor Course".^ Audubon Zoo~, Dominion Auditorium, 6500 Magazine St.~ — Sierra Club New Orleans Group presents Sara Sneath discussing living outdoors and the value it holds. Free admission. 6:30 p.m.
SUNDAY
Contemporary Home Tour.^ Modern Market~, 1200 Annunciation St.~ — New Orleans Architecture Foundation hosts a self-guided tour of six contemporary homes which reknit the fabric of the Irish Channel and Lower Garden District. www.noaf.org. $15-$30. 10 a.m.
Faubourg Marigny Home Tour.^ Washington Square Park~, 700 Elysian Fields Ave~ — The 47th annual tour wanders the Marigny Triangle revealing the inside rooms of Creole cottages, Victorians and modern additions that tie the new with architectural cues of the past. www.fmia11.wildapricot.org $25. Noon.
Spring Home and Courtyard Tour.^ 1850 House~, 523 St. Ann St.~ — See into the courtyards and behind the walls of five private residences in the French Quarter on a self-guided tour sponsored by the Friends of the Cabildo. Last tickets are sold at 5 pm. www.friendsofthecabildo.org. $20-$25. 2 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Bayou St. John Walking Tour.^ The Pitot House~, 1440 Moss St.~ — Stroll through 300 years of history in one of New Orleans’ oldest neighborhood with a walking tour encompassing Pitot House, a mile walk around the Bayou St. John neighborhood, known as the Faubourg Pontchartrain, plus a brief stop in St. Louis Cemetery No. 3 on Esplanade Avenue, led by docent Jamie Barker. www.louisianalandmarks.org $30. 1 p.m.
SATURDAY, MAY 25
"Look to the Sky!".^ Longue Vue House and Gardens~, 7 Bamboo Road~ — Kids play, learn and grow in the Discovery Garden, with seasonal themes. www.longuevue.com $5. 9:30 a.m.
Have a home and garden event? Email at events@theadvocate.com.