Tickets are still available for the Acadiana Home Builders Association's 57th Parade of Homes, scheduled for the next two weekends.
The $10 tickets allow for admission into any of the 39 homes in the parade during both weekends — from 1 to 6 p.m. April 6 and 7 and April 13 and 14.
Parade-goers will see the latest trends in layouts, lighting, landscaping, furnishings and more, according to Adrienne Fontenot, executive director of the home builders association.
But Fontenot said the annual parade is more than just a bunch of fancy homes.
"It's an opportunity for local builders who invest in our community to showcase their talents and their craftsmanship," she said. "And although the builder's name is out front, each home represents the work of thousands of people who have been making a living off of building this community."
Like everybody else, Fontenot said, home builders have been hit hard by the struggling economy.
"These 39 fabulous homes speak volumes about their commitment to making sure Acadiana continues to thrive," she said.
Tickets to the parade of homes, most of which are in Lafayette Parish, can be purchased at the entrance to Sabal Palms subdivision near the intersection of Fortune Road and Highway 92 in Youngsville.
Tickets are also available at each participating home and at Doug Ashy and Home Bank locations.
The parade of homes is a self-guided tour that allows ticket holders to views as many homes in whatever order they like. But you can only visit each home one time.
A mobile app is available with information on each home. Just search for AHBA Parade of Home in an app store.