Spring squirrel hunting season began May 2 in Louisiana and the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reminds hunters to use social distancing practices due to the coronavirus pandemic, a news release said.
Spring squirrel season runs from May 2-24. The daily bag limit for squirrels during the spring is three with nine as the possession limit for the season.
To purchase a hunting license, go to wlf.louisiana.gov/page/wmarefugeconservation-area-licenses-and-permits. For information on squirrel hunting in Louisiana, go to wlf.louisiana.gov/subhome/small-game.
The department also reminds squirrel hunters planning on hunting on state wildlife management areas to check regulations on whether or not spring squirrel season is allowed on that particular wildlife management area. Go to wlf.louisiana.gov/page/seasons-and-regulations to see the 2019-20 hunting rules and regulations.
Hunters are reminded that a free self-clearing permit is required for all activities on wildlife management areas. The check-in portion must be completed before each day’s activity. The checkout portion must be carried by each person while on the area and must be completed upon exiting.
The department encourages visitors to wildlife management areas to utilize the free check in/checkout app to complete the self-clearing process electronically via a smart device or web portal. Paper permits for checking in and checking out remain available at the area permit stations. However, the app eliminates the need for handling paper and is a good social distancing practice during the coronavirus pandemic. The app is available from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for your Apple or Android device.