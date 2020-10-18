Downtown music venue for sale
The downtown Lafayette bar and popular live music venue Artmosphere Bistro is up for sale.
Owner Berry Kemp, who has owned the business for 18 years, made the announcement in a Facebook post. The business, which has been a popular place for live music over the years, will remain open but “time is limited,” she said.
The 3,560-square-foot building at 902 Johnston St. is listed at $525,000. Leasing is also an option, she said.
“The people, the music and the business have meant the world to me,” Kemp wrote. “It fills my heart when people tell me they met their significant other or best friend at Artmosphere, enjoyed their graduation party, wedding reception or birthday party. What a pleasure it has been to watch as young or new bands have matured and their talent flourished.”
The closure comes after bars were forced to close or have their hours reduced due to the pandemic. Bars in Lafayette Parish were allowed to reopen Sept. 23 after the parish reported having 5% or fewer positive cases of COVID-19 for two straight weeks as part of Phase 3, but live music is not allowed, indoor capacity is reduced, and alcohol cannot be sold after 11 p.m.
H2O LLC named Exporter of the Year
Lafayette-based H2O LLC, which specialize in water treatment solutions for offshore oil and gas markets, was named Exporter of the Year by the Export-Import Bank of the United States.
The company, which has used EX-IM’s export credit insurance to support its international sales since 2017, provides high quality water treatment solutions for the offshore oil and gas markets. It later expanded into the commercial marine industry and has designed and built systems to provide potable water using reverse osmosis desalination, help control biofouling utilizing electrochlorination technology and treat sewage to meet environmental discharge standards for clients around the world.
Founded in 1980, H2O grew its international customer base and later turned to EX-IM’s export credit insurance to maintain an acceptable level of risk for a small business with 32 employees. Now with clients in Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America and South America, H2O’s international sales made up about 37% of total sales last year but are on track to exceed 50% this year.
“EX-IM’s export credit insurance program has allowed us to make additional credit sales to clients that would otherwise pose too great a risk for a small company,” H2O CEO Jess Fike said.
Since 2017, EX-IM has supported exports valued at nearly $3.6 million to 18 countries. The company’s policies are facilitated by Lafayette-based EX-IM broker J. Maxime Roy Inc., with offices in Texas, South Carolina and New York. Since 2014, EX-IM has supported exports valued at $880 million from 100 companies — including 68 small businesses — across Louisiana.
Mobile home park sold for $1.3M
A north Lafayette mobile home park has been sold for $1.3 million, records show.
Shaun Waguespack, of MHP Investments, bought the 50-lot Mouton Trailer Park on Porter Lane from Timmy Landry, of Lange Bruke Properties, according to records filed with the Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court.
Lange Bruke bought part of the trailer park from John Anthony Mouton in 2011 and other adjoining properties later, records show.
Farm, forestry storm aid deadlines set
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency in Louisiana is accepting applications in eligible parishes for the Emergency Conservation Program and Emergency Forest Restoration Program to address damages from Hurricane Laura.
The deadline to apply for each program is Dec. 7.
Due to COVID-19, agency offices are not open to walk in customers, making an appointment is necessary.
Emergency Conservation Program applications are being accepted for Acadia, Allen, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Calcasieu, Cameron, Catahoula, DeSoto, Evangeline, Franklin, Grant, Iberia, Jackson, Jeff Davis, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Rapides, Red River, Sabine, St. Landry, Union, Vernon and Winn parishes. The program helps with the cost of restoring damaged farmland to pre-disaster conditions.
Emergency Forest Restoration Program applications are being accepted for Allen, Beauregard, Bienville, Caddo, Calcasieu, Claiborne, Evangeline, Grant, Jackson, LaSalle, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Rapides, Red River, Sabine, Union, Vernon, Webster and Winn parishes. The program provides payments to eligible owners of nonindustrial private forest land to enable them to carry out emergency measures to restore land damaged by a natural disaster.
Eligible forest restoration practices include debris removal, such as down or damaged trees, in order to establish a new stand or provide natural regeneration; site preparation, planting materials and labor to replant forest land; restoration of forestland roads, fire lanes, fuel breaks or erosion control structures; fencing, tree shelters and tree tubes to protect trees from wildlife damage; and wildlife enhancement to provide cover openings and wildlife habitat.