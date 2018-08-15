THUMBS UP
The Kelly Gibson Foundation
awarded local students $64,500 in college scholarships at its annual Junior Golf Tour Awards Banquet last week. The organization - originally called "Feed the Relief" - was founded by pro golfer Kelly Gibson and his wife Elizabeth shortly after Hurricane Katrina and the levee failures. The foundation has grown to encompass support for New Orleans and Gulf Coast students and military personnel.
THUMBS DOWN DOWN DOWN
Louisiana
is one of the worst states in which to have a baby, according to a study released last week by the site WalletHub. The survey involved 26 key measures related to health outcomes and costs, and Louisiana scored near the bottom of several metrics, including infant mortality rate, fewest midwives and OB-GYNs per capita, and fewest pediatricians per capita.
THUMBS DOWN DOWN DOWN
WWL radio
ran a social media item last week asking, "Should you beat someone to death for stealing your wallet?" That eye-popping question was in relation to a tragic local story in which a local man chased an alleged pickpocket and allegedly beat the thief to death. The station later changed the question to "Can retrieving a stolen wallet be a reasonable defense against manslaughter?" - a less inflammatory but more responsible take on the situation.