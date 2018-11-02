Ahead of the nation's biggest college football game between LSU and Alabama, The Advocate held a 10-minute interview with sportscaster Paul Finebaum regarding the matchup and storylines surrounding the game.
Finebaum hosts The Paul Finebaum Show, which is syndicated on SEC Network, and he has been covering the college football for nearly four decades.
The discussion ranges from what this game means for Ed Orgeron, to the feelings behind Nick Saban's quote the other night: "I hope we elect to kick some ass." (The Alabama coaching staff is fairly confident, Finebaum says.)
Here is the full conversation from the interview:
The Advocate: First off what are your thoughts on this matchup?
Finebaum: As someone who has probably spent eight weeks chattering about the Game of the Century in 2011, this is as close to that as I have seen. It's rare that one game captivates the season. This is so easily the biggest game of the year, and it's the most compelling. And I think it's a major stumbling block for Alabama, to determine whether they're going to be the team that so many people have promoted them to be. It's also, to me, a game that with a win, not only does LSU move on to a position to go the title game — I realize they have more to do — it would absolutely cinch, in my mind, Ed Orgeron as SEC Coach of the Year. Maybe National Coach of the Year.
The Advocate: Is LSU the biggest story of the year in college football?
Finebaum: I believe they are. Sometimes we are a prisoner of expectations. But we all saw the Vegas lines at 6-6 (predicted record) and we heard the horror stories, which mostly turned out not to be true, about all the issues going on in Baton Rouge in mid-to-late August. So, I don't know how you can get around that. There's a lot of interesting stories: quarterback situation at Alabama and Clemson; but as of this moment, there's no doubt. LSU has been the biggest surprise of the year in college football and the most compelling story.
The Advocate: You mentioned the quarterbacks at Alabama and Clemson. With LSU's quarterback, Joe Burrow, there was a lot of speculation when they brought him. His numbers aren't great, but what do you see in Joe?
Finebaum: I see someone who's determined to win. In high school, you'd probably call that a winner. In college, I think we try to be a little more sophisticated. But I'll never forget when I heard he was going there. I thought to myself, 'Hmm, I wonder if this could make the difference in another sub-par year or maybe a breakout?' And I think he has been. Sometimes, you just need a leader at that position, and I think that has been a huge failing in the past of this program. Listen, he's not going to be on anybody's first-team fantasy team for college quarterbacks, but I am so impressed with how he has handled himself in critical situations.
The Advocate: How much do you expect Alabama to exploit the matchup that is left while Devin White is out in the first half?
Finebaum: Well, I think they will try and exploit it. In any game of chess, you have to take advantage of a mismatch. This is a gift to Alabama. I know all the debate is over about how we got to this point. But it's like giving Alabama a seven-point lead before the game even starts. I think it could be worth at least that much, maybe more. If you're looking at it from a points perspective, it probably negates the homefield advantage. It's that big.
The Advocate: When you see this game, what do you feel like you want to talk about?
Finebaum: I think Nick Saban is intriguing here for this reason: I think if you go back and study the Nick Saban-Les Miles matchups, Saban approached those games in a different way. He tended to be even more conservative, more up tight. I think Les Miles at LSU was that one program that unnerved him a little bit. He went into those games saying, 'I'm going to be careful. I'm not going to give this game away.' We've seen that since Miles has left. The game two years ago in Baton Rouge — that was a very nerve-wracking game. Alabama should have won that game convincingly, but they didn't. Even last year, as a tremendous favorite (22 points), Alabama didn't put LSU away convincingly. Saban always takes that approach for LSU. Is it the respect for the program? Is it the fact that he's been there? It's the game that I think means the most to him. You can say, 'Hey, it's Alabama-Auburn every year.' I've always felt to Nick Saban, the biggest game on the schedule was always LSU. And for obvious reasons, because of his past. This year, it's going to be interesting because he has an advantage. He has the quarterback that he hasn't had, and he also has the Devin White factor. So can Nick Saban afford to play it safe in the first half? No he can't. He has to go all out. And that's against his nature. So it will be very interesting to see what I think is going to happen: Saban going for broke early on, maybe even against his better judgment or better instincts.
The Advocate: Do you feel like Saban's more comfortable this week? I don't know if you saw the quote last night: "I hope we elect to kick ass." Does he seem more comfortable this year to you?
Finebaum: Yes. I was at Alabama last night. Not that that matters to this game, but I talk to people. You always try and get a read, and I talked to a few people who are incredibly plugged into that inter-sanctum down there. And the word I got from those people was Saban was as confident this week as he'd been in an LSU matchup probably since the national championship game. You say, 'Wow, they were confident.' I talked to an assistant coach four days before that game in New Orleans at the end of the 2011 season, and he told me, "We're going to win this game by three touchdowns." That's how confident they were because they knew they had to overcome the mistakes they had made in the 9-6 game. I'm not saying it's to that degree, but there is a high level of confidence from the Alabama coaching staff about this game.
The Advocate: Do they need that?
Finebaum: Probably not. I'm just more representing what I hear. They're not out there beating their chests and bragging. But they are whispering, "We feel good." And I think that's why you saw Saban say what he did. I consider myself a licensed Sabanologist. I've followed him for a long, long time. I don't ever remember Nick Saban uttering a statement like that for a game of this magnitude, or any game for that matter.
The Advocate: And what do you sense of Ed Orgeron?
Finebaum: To me, Orgeron looks the same. I'm always entertained by him walking in very old school: "We've got Alabama at 7 p.m. on national television." It's like, 'We all know that Coach, but thanks for telling us.' I'm not around him every day like you guys, but I haven't seen much deviation. He knows how important it is. It's not his first Alabama game. But I don't think the stage is too big for him either.
The Advocate: How do you see this one going down?
Finebaum: I would certainly give the lean to Alabama. I'm not as confident as some of the people down there. But I think they try to get an advantage in the first half and then hold on. I think it's a little in reverse of some of the other Alabama games. I think LSU has to keep it close in the first half to have a chance.