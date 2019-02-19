"We're seeing a lot of positive things. Are we where we were before the bottom fell out in the oilfield? No, but we're making significant progress. We are cautiously optimistic about the diversification of our economic base in the region." -Troy Wayman, president and CEO of One Acadiana.
"During this administration, we've had very little drilling in south Louisiana. We're feeling a little better about oil and gas now that we have 17 or 18 rigs in the gulf, up from seven or eight last year, but energy leaders in Houston are saying the're not coming to Louisiana. I hope that moving forward we send a message that we're an energy state and we keep pounding that drum." -Bill Fenstermaker, CEO of Fenstermaker & Associates.
"Lafayette is very much aware of the price of oil. Lafayette has risen or fallen on the price of oil, but those days are behind us. We’re staying active in energy production and agriculture, but we’re on an amazing march toward the diversification of this economy and that’s going to be a key element for us not only to continue surviving, but grow." -Secretary of Louisiana Economic Development Don Pierson.
"Did you know that 31 percent of the population of Houston is involved in the community. Lafayette is 17.3 percent... Lack of education is routed in the fact that people don't care. 80 percent of the news media cover what politicians say, but there's none of them (politicians) at these kind of meetings... They are voting on what they want to change, but they haven't heard this story. They're not going to do the research, with very few exceptions, of course." Gregg Gothreaux, president and CEO.
"Acadiana, as we look at commercial real estate, will absolutely require the investment urban works, especially in disadvantaged areas. I would ask that our community step forward and lead so that we can be the shoulders that those that come behind us can stand upon to reach their future." -Flo Meadows, Latter & Blum Realtors.
"Community colleges are really the canary in the coal mine for the economy. A great example of that is that most activity for us is in the maritime division. We cannot keep up with all the training requests from big companies like Oceaneering to do Coast Guard certifications down in St. Mary's parish. That tells us that there's something we need to pay attention to as a community and as a state. -Dr. Natalie Harder, chancellor of South Louisiana Community College.
"Education has never been more important in this modern economy than it is right now... Some form of post-secondary education is needed if you want to participate in this economy" Dr. Joseph Savoie, president of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
"These kids (in under served and minority communities) don't know what's out there and their parents don't care to get them out there to learn. They care, but not about that. We have to find ways to get out there and find a platform where we can reach them." Matt Sias, owner of MSJ Insurance.
"When you think about the future of the tech sector here in Lafayette, we have a great foundation to which to build. We have a university’s support. We have CGI and Waitr with thousands of tech job. What we really need to do is take that talent and build connections across business sectors. We have a uniquely sized city. We can uniquely take advantage of these connection... I think we're really well situated to grow within the tech sector, but I don’t think we can be a great place for people to move or move back to without a strong educational system and a better quality of life that comes with that." - Will LaBar, vice president of consulting services at CGI.