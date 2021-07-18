LEDA job fair set for Aug. 4
Dozens of the region’s top employers will on hand to screen candidates Aug. 4 at the Lafayette Economic Development Authority’s Job Fair.
The job fair, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Cajundome Convention Center, will have an e-application and mobile unit sponsored by the Louisiana Workforce Commission-American Job Center, to allow job seekers a chance to apply and search for other positions available in the region and across the state.
Many companies, particularly in the hospitality industry, in Acadiana and across the country continue to struggle finding workers.
“After a year of virtual job fairs, we are very excited to host the LEDA Job Fair in person,” LEDA President and CEO Gregg Gothreaux said. “The LEDA Job Fair is even more important now given the workforce shortage many industries are facing. This Job Fair is part of ongoing efforts in the region to connect displaced or underemployed workers with companies that are hiring.”
Attending the fair is free, and those interested can preregister at ledajobfair2021.eventbrite.com. Job seekers should dress professionally and bring copies of their résumé.
LEDA will also host a Job Fair Prep Workshop at 9 a.m. July 28 to help those looking for a job make the most of their job search.
Laurie J. James will present Positioning Your Resume for Success, and Danielle Dayries with DMD & Associates will present LinkedIn: The Job Leads Magnet. Pre-registration is required. Register at ledajobfairprep2021.eventbrite.com.
“The LEDA Job Fair is an excellent opportunity to meet face to face with hiring managers from multiple employers all on one day and in one place,” said Ryan LaGrange, LEDA’s manager of workforce development. “Every year we hear success stories following the job fair from both job seekers and employers. This event continues to have a tremendous impact on the community.”
Companies interested in participating in the job fair can visit Lafayette.org/jobfair.
Shopping center sells for $4.43M
A real estate company that specializes in properties adjacent to Walmart Supercenters bought a shopping center next to the Pinhook Road store.
MRP Capital Group of St. Louis purchased the 3-acre, 37,000-square-foot Pinhook Plaza from Michigan-based Schostak Brothers & Co. for $4.43 million, according to documents filed with the Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court. Pinhook Plaza consists of two buildings on the northern corner of the Walmart parking lot.
MRP recently closed its $105 million fund that was used to purchase 42 properties that feature nearly 1 million square feet of space across 23 states, company officials announced. It was created solely to acquire retail centers next to high-performing Walmart Supercenters in small towns across the country, and the company now owns and manages 64 shopping centers across the country.
“We are beyond excited to close this fund as we scale an investment strategy that we’ve been solely focused on for the last six-plus years,” CEO and partner Joe McClary said. “We’re most proud that we’ve been able to do so in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic alongside our longtime investors and new relationships.”
Habitat's ReStore opens in Carencro
The Lafayette Habitat for Humanity opened its Carencro ReStore location earlier this month.
The 30,000-square-foot location at 3127 N.E. Evangeline Thruway opened July 9 in the old Metro Bingo location with a grand opening celebration. All proceeds from the ReStore support Habitat’s affordable home ownership program.
Real estate broker Ken Simeral with Simeral Properties bought the old building last year and is leasing it to the agency. The bingo hall closed in early 2019.
Cajun Market Donut to open in Carencro
Cajun Market Donut Co. will open its fourth location, possibly by the end of next month, in Carencro.
Franchisee Nick Wolfe will head the operation that will move into the Derek Plaza shopping center, 115 Derek Drive in Suite 111, in the former Goodwill donation center.
The location will offer donuts, kolaches and other items that can be found at other Cajun Market locations in the Lafayette area, said Wolfe, a former pastor from north Louisiana who is embarking on his first business venture. The location also puts it as the closest donut shop to the Amazon fulfillment center, which will open at the end of the year and employ about 500.
“I saw a good opportunity for a good location and decided to jump on it,” Wolfe said. “Carencro is a growing place, and it seems to be a good time to get in on the ground floor. We like that location. It’s a half-mile from I-49 — you can’t get a better spot than that.”
The move could be part of additional locations, brand owner Kane Leonard said. The brand dates back to 2014 and has two locations in Lafayette and another in Breaux Bridge.
The Carencro location will employ 12, and Wolfe hopes to have the staff in place when it opens.
“It’s been a process to get to where we’re at now,” said Leonard, a longtime friend with Wolfe. “It’s been roughly an eight-month process for us to get from something that was just an idea to something that is now coming to fruition.”