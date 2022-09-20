A total of 235 high school seniors in Louisiana have been named National Merit semifinalists.
They are among 16,000 semifinalists across the nation in the class of 2023. They are now in the running for about 7,250 National Merit scholarships worth nearly $28 million to be offered in the spring.
The 235 Louisiana semifinalists, who were announced Sept. 14, are the students who scored the highest in the state during the 2021 administration of the PSAT, a preliminary test to the well-known SAT college placement exam.
Semifinalists from the region include:
Ascension Parish
Dutchtown High in Geismar: Joshua K. Gallo; Ileana H. Raymundo; and Ashton A. South
St. Amant High: Ephraim S. Craddock
Livingston Parish
Live Oak High in Watson: MacKenzie R. Himel
East Baton Rouge Parish
Zachary High: Claire E. Venable