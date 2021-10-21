Lafayette residents driving by the Northgate Mall parking lot these days must be surprised to see a flaming eight-wheeled blue car that screeches loudly through an improvised track.

SOmething to do with NASCAR, perhaps?

What is, in fact, going on for the next two weeks is a special driver training program engaged by the Lafayette Police Department.

Officers and civilian employees will be participating in the daily two-hour training sessions, LPD said last week, when the program began. They will be trained in a low-speed controlled environment to develop experience with vehicle traction and skid avoidance.

“It is really new for us. I have never experienced anything like that. It is cool and helpful,” said Senior Corporal Dwight Huval getting out of the car after his turn. He is one of the dozens of officers who qualified for the program because they utilize a department vehicle.

The training course is provided by the Nevada-based company Skid Car. And it allows the officers to drive a car that has a framework attached which, when controlled by an instructor, hydraulically lifts and lowers the car to alter the amount friction between the tires and asphalt.

“It changes the contact patch between the driving surface and the tires,” said Steve Westerburg, the course instructor. “Since we raise the car up, we can slow down the entire driving process. The officers experience at 15 or 20 miles an hour the same dynamics they usually find at a far faster pace, around 50 miles or more.”

Westerburg, who is based in Oregon, trains police officers across the country. To challenge the officers' skills, during the course he isolates the anti-lock brakes, the traction control, and the electronic stability control.

“They experience their own excess in maneuvering without those controlling systems, too,” the instructor said. “When the error is made, the training environment supports them in finding the right grip to prevent the vehicle from sliding out of control in the following lap.”

The course provides a 45-minute classroom that explains to the participants the theoretical physics. Then three officers per shift will practice on the track for more than an hour.

“When you are going high speed during an operation, it happens that you have to deal with the situations you experience in this training,” said Huval, who practiced Monday morning with two colleagues, Corporal Paul Devaux and Senior Corporal Tyler Mitcham.

“Since you can do it slowly here, well, that makes you understand when you are doing wrong and what you are doing right. Basically, you learn how to control a vehicle when it is out of control.”

Auto crashes killed police officers in the United States almost as much as gun violence, according to the data shared by the Officer Down Memorial Page, a non-profit organization dedicated to honoring America's fallen law enforcement officers. Out of the 113 officers who died on duty in 2021, 50 died in a car crash, the ODMP data showed. In 2020, 50 police officers died of gunfire (49%) and 46 of auto incidents (45%) in the United States.

The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund found that between 2011 and 2020, 311 out of the 1,762 law enforcement officers' deaths were caused by automobile crashes, the third main cause after gunshots (514) and job-related illnesses (456).

When you are on board the Skid Car, it is easy to see why there are so many crashes. The training simulates what a n officer might feel when driving on ice or snow. The conditions became even worse when Westerburg turned off the controlling systems.

“It is important to get to the limit on this track and to understand from the mistakes we make here,” said Senior Corporal Tyler Mitcham. Mitcham, who has been with Lafayette Police for 12 years, pointed out that officers can drive up to 1,820 hours a year.

"What's the chance to get into a crash? It's pretty high if you think about it, even because we can't drive relaxed," he said. "There always thousands of distractions.”