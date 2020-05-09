With their senior year dramatically cut short by the coronavirus outbreak, the Class of 2020 is receiving a lot of attention these days to try to compensate: glowing tributes on social media, personalized yard signs from their schools, parades past their houses.
What they are unlikely to get, at least not soon, is a traditional commencement ceremony, that rite of passage that marks the start of adulthood for so many.
Almost 10,000 seniors at public and private high schools in the greater Baton Rouge area are on track to graduate this year. There is little agreement, though, on how best to celebrate that achievement, given the required social distancing prompted by the pandemic.
Some local high schools are planning drive-thru ceremonies. Others have scheduled in-person graduations, but with strict limits on how many people can attend. And even more are holding out in hopes of holding more traditional, less restricted ceremonies later in the summer.
A few schools are considering having more than one ceremony.
Graduation ceremonies for West Feliciana High will be at 9 a.m., July 10. School system officials announced the plan April 26 after polling seniors and their families on two ceremony options.
The ceremony will take place at the West Feliciana High School Stadium. Safely precautions will be put in place that include spacing guidelines for graduates and guests. Each graduate can invite up to four guests and will receive tickets for those guests. Seniors must be on the track no later than 8:30 a.m. for the graduation exercises which will begin at 9 a.m.
Slaughter Community Charter School graduates will receive diplomas during a private “stage walk” appointment.
At 6 p.m., May 15, a brief drive-thru recognition of graduates will be held on campus, followed by an informal parade of graduates through the Meadowood neighborhood.
A couple of schools are trying virtual ceremonies, but East Baton Rouge Parish high schools won’t. Seniors surveyed on the subject overwhelmingly asked for in-person graduation.
“It’s nothing like a real graduation ceremony,” explained Ghufran Al-Shammari, a senior at McKinley High in Baton Rouge. “You worked all these four years, and then you have a virtual ceremony? I’d rather just get my diploma in the mail.”
The local high schools opting for drive-thru ceremonies are all having their ceremonies over the next two weeks.
Port Allen and Brusly high schools have both scheduled drive-through ceremonies on May 23 at their respective schools, with Port Allen at 1 p.m. and Brusly at 4:30 p.m.
“We didn’t want to wait and do something that everyone couldn’t participate in,” said West Baton Rouge Parish Superintendent Wes Watts.
Some districts are holding off announcements until Gov. John Bel Edwards relaxes his stay-at-home order, which would allow larger in-person gatherings, before announcing their plans.