This listing affords you the opportunity to enjoy all the clean air, sports and picnic spots of Lake Pontchartrain – it’s on the last street before the levee and just a quick walk to Lakeshore Drive, the lake and all its restaurants.
“This is a beautiful well-built home in East Lakeshore,” said Muriel Cassibry, the listing agent with Mark Herman Real Estate. “It has a formal living room and dining room and was renovated in 2004 with many special touches.”
The formal living room and dining room offer the possibility to entertain guests and groups of different interests and sizes. The ample, new kitchen has Maple Thomasville cabinets, Viking and Thermador appliances.
“This house has a security system with closed-circuit cameras, a fresh air intake filtering system, a new/reconfigured air conditioning system, a high capacity water heater and an Adesco wall safe,” said Cassibry. “There’s a huge backyard which is a blank canvas just right for a lucious garden, grilling, playing, relaxing or for a pool or a tennis court.”
There are granite and oak floors downstairs, the master bedroom has a large black marble bathroom, plus a Jacuzzi shower/tub/steam spa. The playroom, solarium, fireplace or the home office give you options that fit different needs, and in addition, there’s an open clean attic.
“The cozy layout of this home flows well and is inviting in every way,” said Cassibry, “plus, it’s in an X flood zone and has never flooded.”
Lakeshore’s boundaries are Lake Pontchartrain, Bayou St. John, Robert E. Lee Boulevard and Pontchartrain Boulevard and the New Basin Canal. The neighborhood is composed of the Lakeshore and Lake Vista subdivisions.
The Lakefront is a term sometimes used to name the larger neighborhood created by the Orleans Levee Board’s land reclamation initiative in early 20th century New Orleans; it includes Lakeshore and Lake Vista, as well as Lakeshore Drive, the lakefront park system, the University of New Orleans, Lake Terrace and Lake Oaks.
While Lakeshore is among New Orleans’ newer neighborhoods, the area includes the 18th century Old Spanish Fort, whose origins predate the official founding of the city.
Lakeshore lies on land reclaimed from the shallows of Lake Pontchartrain in the early 20th century. Soil was dredged from the lake and a seawall constructed in a project started by the Orleans Levee Board in the 1920s and continued by the Works Progress Administration during the Great Depression. Most of the buildings in this predominantly residential district were not built until after World War II.
After Hurricane Katrina in 2005, while some homes and businesses flooded, the majority of the section escaped the disastrous post-Katrina flooding of New Orleans, by virtue of the higher elevation of this man-made land. Post-Katrina, the Lakefront appeared as a slender, curiously undamaged and almost wholly recovered zone.
The area between the New Basin Canal and the Orleans Canal is the Lakeshore neighborhood, divided into “Lakeshore West” and “Lakeshore East” by Canal Boulevard. The Robert E. Lee strip mall occupies the southwest corner of Lakeshore West.
Adjacent to Lakeshore is the Lake Vista neighborhood. Envisioned for Lake Vista was a town center in the middle of the development. However without frontage on a major thoroughfare the town center struggled; today the building houses small offices. St. Pius X Catholic Church and School were constructed, and today join Lake Vista United Methodist Church and the historic Lake Vista commercial building at the heart of the neighborhood.
Though Lakeshore, Lake Terrace and Lake Oaks contain numerous fine examples of mid-20th century modern architecture, no local or national historic district has been established to bring attention to this unique architectural inventory, or to the noteworthy overall design of New Orleans’ Lakefront neighborhoods. Lacking local historic district designation to protect the existing built environment from unwarranted demolitions, the mid-20th century architectural fabric of the Lakefront may suffer as existing residential structures are torn down to accommodate new construction.
About this House
Address: 946 Topaz St. in East Lakeshore
Living area: 3,400 square feet
Bedrooms: Four
Baths: Three full/one half
Price: $799,000
Marketing agent:
Muriel Cassibry, Mark Herman Real Estate, LLC
4618 Palmyra St., New Orleans, La 70119
504-495-0474