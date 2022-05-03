Evolution — the process of biological change by which species of organisms change over time — is now a central theme in all fields of biology. One local scientist-scholar is hoping to educate and inspire young scientists by offering a course on the topic.
Benjamin Toups, an LSU Ph.D. candidate in evolutional biology, will dive headfirst into what really happens when organisms evolve and what might trigger those changes in his talk, “Crash Course: Evolution”
Toups said his goal is to introduce kids (and maybe their parents?) on some fundamentals about evolution, and he says, the sooner the better.
“I’ve always thought that kids needed to be exposed to learning about evolution well before high school,” he said.
He came up with the idea of presenting a “crash course” during LSU Natural History Museum’s “Super Saturday” programs, a series of science-based seminars open to all families. Using a mix of lecture and hands-on activities, Toups plans on helping to make the sometimes-abstract ideas of evolution more tangible.
Weather permitting, he will start the group out on the parade grounds of LSU helping to make a 100-yard “scale” of history.
“I hope to give a good perspective on how longs things have been happening here and how long we’ve been on earth,” he said.
“Evolution is what makes life possible, Toups said. “We are all different from one another, yet we are also all alike,” he said.
What is fascinating to him about biological evolution is that all life is related, and every generation makes an offspring a little different, he said.
Toups came to study evolutional biology first by studying computers. Though he had taken biology courses, he was majoring in computer science. After meeting his now-adviser, Dr. Jeremy Brown, he realized the perfect fit of connecting the two disciplines.
“Evolution is really a very simple process. It’s about survival of the fittest, but not so much in an animalistic sense, but more of how genes are passed down,” Toups said.
Toups said that misconceptions about evolution, such as the erroneous concept that man derived from monkeys, for instance, has led to sensationalizing and demonizing of the term evolution.
“The study of evolution is the study of how organisms came to be and how amazing life on earth is. It’s the appreciation for the beauty that is life,” he said.
Toups said by studying evolution, it can help us look to the future to see how we may evolve and survive. He and the staff of the LSU Museum of Natural Science have a goal of inspiring the next generation of scientists by offering “Special Saturdays,” STEM scientific outreach monthly programs focusing on introducing children and their parents to the world of natural science. All programs are free.
Evolution Glossary
- Heredity: The genetic passing of characteristics from parent to offspring.
- Gene: The basic unit of heredity; a segment of DNA that instructs our cells which proteins to make.
- Allele: One of two or more copies of a gene. Passed down from each parent and found on a chromosome.
- Evolution: Change in the characteristics of a group of organisms over time governed by the changes in the frequency of alleles in that population.
- Natural selection: The mechanism that drives evolution. This is the idea that organisms that are better suited to their environment will be more successful, have more children, and contribute more of their alleles to the next generation.
Details for Crash Course: Evolution
Saturday, May 7
10 a.m. to noon
Ages 11-14
LSU Museum of Natural Science
Murphy J. Foster Hall, 119
Dalrymple Drive, Baton Rouge, LA 70802
To register, contact: lsumns@lsu.edu
This information is presented in conjunction with Louisiana Master Naturalists of Greater Baton Rouge which seeks to advance awareness, understanding and stewardship of the natural environment. For more information, email info@lmngbr.org.