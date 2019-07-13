The slow movement of Tropical Storm Barry left Baton Rouge area residents a little extra time to finish their preparations Saturday morning as local officials warned them to stay on their toes despite the delay.

"Good morning Baton Rouge!" East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome tweeted early Saturday morning. "Although Tropical Storm Barry has not made landfall, I'm asking that you still remain #redstickready. We are still anticipating rain and winds that may impact our city."

The latest forecasts show that Barry is expected to make landfall southwest of Morgan City as a Category 1 hurricane by late morning or early afternoon. Landfall was originally projected a few hours earlier.

"We are sensing a great deal of impatience with the onset of impacts from Tropical Storm Barry," the National Weather Service in New Orleans said in a tweet late Friday. "Plenty of very heavy rainfall parked off the coast to move through the area throughout the day Saturday into Sunday. Be patient and DO NOT drop your guard."

While still waiting for heavy rains to start, Baton Rouge residents were experiencing high winds and some showers overnight Saturday.

Other areas in Livingston Parish were already seeing roads blocked due to high water, not from heavy rains but from southerly winds pushing water into Lake Maurepas and then onto land.

By 7:30 a.m. Saturday, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office had already reported multiple downed trees and road closures. The impassable roads are primarily near the Tickfaw or Amite rivers at Terry Harbor, Cypress at River Gate Road, Boopalu's parking lot in Springfield, Tin Lizzy's parking lot in Springfield, and the Canal Bank Club parking lot in Maurepas.

Livingston Parish officials said they're using the quiet hours before the rain starts to continue the parish's unprecedented sandbagging efforts.

Office of Emergency Preparedness director Mark Harrell said Friday alone saw 300,000 sandbags distributed to residents, a number that stands at more than double what was produced during the August 2016 flood event. "(In 2016,) they could not comprehend what was coming, nobody could," he said. "There was no warning with that one, so I think that's still in the back of people's minds."

Harrell said the storm's overnight shift to the west spells good news for Livingston, as perhaps the heaviest rains will fall elsewhere.

Forecasters on Saturday morning slightly lowered their rainfall predictions for the Baton Rouge region, though amounts will still be significant.

The National Weather Service in Slidell is predicting Baton Rouge could receive 10 to 15 inches of rainfall over by Sunday afternoon, said meteorologist Danielle Manning.

"But 20 inches is still not out of the question," Manning said. "We're still saying you should prepare for a significant flash flooding and river flooding event."

Officials announced Saturday morning that the Baton Rouge Airport will remain open during the storm but all flights scheduled for Saturday have been cancelled. Officials said they expect flights to resume Sunday. Passengers are being instructed to monitor the airport's website for the latest information on flight changes.

Baton Rouge officials also announced Saturday morning that the F.G. Clark Activity Center, located at 8080 Harding Blvd, is now open as a shelter to the community. The shelter is staffed by the American Red Cross and has capacity for 400 citizens.