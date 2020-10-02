WEEK 2 SCHEDULE

Thursday, Oct. 8

Jeanerette at Ascension Episcopal

Delcambre at Catholic-NI

Iota at South Beauregard

Tara at Westgate

Friday, Oct. 9

Sulphur at Acadiana

Lafayette High at Comeaux

Carencro at Southside

Rummel at St. Thomas More

Teurlings at Notre Dame

Northside at St. Martinville

Lafayette Christian at St. Helena

New Iberia at Franklinton

Eunice at Breaux Bridge

Jennings at Cecilia

Church Point at Opelousas

Abbeville at Beau Chene

North Vermilion at Erath

Berwick at Rayne

Kaplan at Vermilion Catholic

Crowley at Northwest

Franklin at Loreauville

Port Barre at Mamou

Opelousas Catholic at Kinder

Ascension Christian at Westminster

St. Edmund at Highland Baptist

Oberlin at Gueydan

