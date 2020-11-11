Peter Kovacs

Kovacs has been a newspaper editor in Louisiana for more than three decades at The Times-Picayune and The Advocate. He moved to Baton Rouge, joined The Advocate in 2013, and helped expand its reach in Louisiana by launching separate newspapers serving New Orleans and Acadiana, as well as more than a dozen weekly titles covering the Baton Rouge and New Orleans markets. From 1983 to 2012 he held a variety of positions at The Times-Picayune, including managing editor/news. During his time there, the newspaper won four Pulitzer Prizes, including two for its coverage of Hurricane Katrina. He came to New Orleans from Alabama, where he was an editor and reporter for The Birmingham News. He is a graduate of Brown University and has served on various boards, including the Associated Press Managing Editors and the Manship School. He is a member of the Baton Rouge Rotary.