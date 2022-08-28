I didn’t think I had much in common with Salman Rushdie until last summer, when I found out that we’d both been starstruck upon meeting Eudora Welty, the great lady of Southern letters who lived in Jackson, Mississippi.
About Rushdie, you already know. He’s lived with death threats from Islamic fundamentalists since 1989 over their hatred of his novel “The Satanic Verses,” which they consider blasphemous. After being stabbed before a recent speaking engagement in New York, he faces a long recovery.
Because of the danger Rushdie has endured for decades, he’s become not only a writer but a cause, and I suppose there are many people who buy his books as a gesture of moral support for free expression. That’s commendable, although I’m motivated by more selfish impulses when I choose titles at my neighborhood library or bookstore. What I’m after is a pleasing tale or a well-turned sentence, which is what nudged me last summer to pick up a copy of “Languages of Truth,” a collection of Rushdie’s nonfiction pieces.
That’s where I came across the text of a talk he’d given recalling his one and only meeting with Welty in 1982. Rushdie, then a young writer living in England, had fallen in love with Welty’s novel, “Losing Battles,” and his enthusiastic review got him invited to share lunch with her when she visited London.
“As the lunch drew to a close,” Rushdie wrote, “I realized that I had been so swept away by her anecdotes that I hadn’t asked her anything about writing in general or her writing in particular.”
Welty could have that effect, as I discovered myself when I visited her Jackson home in 1994 for a newspaper interview. She was scrupulously gracious, though I wasn’t quite prepared for how formidable she could be. The piercing attention that informed her writing was palpable when it was focused on visitors. I felt, at times, that she was not only seeing me but seeing through me.
Welty died in 2001 at 92, but she came back to mind this month when I heard about the assault on Rushdie. She had also wrestled with the question of how a writer should navigate a world often touched by deep hatred and violence. The question loomed with particular urgency in the 1960s, when Mississippi was bloodied by strife over the civil rights movement — agonies that plagued Louisiana, too.
Amidst the suffering, Welty was sometimes asked if a novelist should be doing something more serious than making up stories. She offered a response in 1965, arguing that stories help us understand our shared humanity, one way to tame the bitter certitudes of fanatics. Good stories, Welty said, have everything “but a clear answer. Humanity itself seems to matter more to the novelist than what humanity thinks it can prove.”
In this, as in so many things, Welty had wisdom that still speaks to what troubles us.
