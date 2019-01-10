FRIDAY-SATURDAY
LOUISIANA PHILHARMONIC: 7:30 p.m. Friday, First Baptist Church, 16333 La. 1085, Covington, and Saturday, Orpheum Theater, 129 Roosevelt Way, New Orleans. Program features "Cello concerto in E" Minor by Sir Edward Elgar featuring cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason, from the royal wedding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex (Harry and Meghan), wrapping with Rimsky-Korsahov's dynamic "Scheherazade." Carlos Miguel Prieto conducts. lpomusic.com.
"THE COLOR PURPLE": 8 p.m., Cutting Edge Theater, 747 Robert Blvd., Slidell. Alice Walker's novel about a poor, young black girl who grows up in the South in the early 20th century was adapted into a Tony-winning musical. www.cuttingedgetheater.com. Tickets $25-$35.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
"LES MISÉRABLES": 8 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Saenger Theatre, 1111 Canal St., New Orleans. Cameron Mackintosh presents the new production of one of Broadway's enduring hits. Set against the backdrop of 19th-century France, it is a tale of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption. saengernola.com. $55-$323.
DANNY BARKER FESTIVAL 2019: 2 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday, New Orleans Jazz Museum, 400 Esplanade Ave., New Orleans. Three days of talk, music, and more in celebration of the life and legacy of NEA Jazz Master Danny Barker. $10 daily, and $25 for all three days and includes access to all museum exhibits. Learn more at dannybarkerfestival.com.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY, WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY
"STOCKHOLM SYNDROME": 8 p.m., Little Gem Saloon, 445 S. Rampart St., New Orleans. The NOLA Project stages a new, immersive musical comedy in which the employees and patrons of "Jimmy's All-American Beefsteak Place" suddenly find themselves in the midst of a hostage crisis and a love story. www.nolaproject.com. Tickets $35.
SATURDAY
FAMILY DAY FESTIVAL OF BLACK HISTORY: 11 a.m., Edward A. Dufresne Community Center, 274 Judge Edward Dufresne Parkway, New Orleans. The Louisiana Museum of African American History presents historians, artists, activities, speakers and performances in commemoration of the anniversary of Louisiana's 1811 slave revolt. Call (504) 432-9901 for information. Tickets $10.
LIBRARY CON — ALL FANDOM CONVENTION: Noon, St. Tammany Parish Library, Madisonville branch, 1123 Main St., Madisonville. The event features costuming, a parade and contests for fans of pop culture such as gaming, movies, comic books, graphic novels, Manga, anime and cosplay under the theme “Musical Edition.” Costumes from musicals are encouraged, but any family-friendly cosplay is invited. www.sttammanylibrary.org.
REX DEN TOUR: 1 p.m., Rex Den, 2531 S. Claiborne Ave., New Orleans. The Rex Organization opens its float den, museum and store for tours in a fundraiser for Rex's Pro Bono Publico and Friends of the Cabildo. www.friendsofthecabildo.org. Tickets $25.
"ALLEN TOUSSAINT'S LEGACY OF CARING CONCERT: 8 p.m., New Orleans Jazz Museum, 400 Esplanade Ave., New Orleans. A fundraising good time sponsored by the New Orleans Artists Against Hunger and Homelessness with Jon Cleary, Ivan Neville, David Torkanowsky, George Porter Jr., Tony Hall and Raymond Weber. www.noaahh.org. Tickets are $50.
SUNDAY
SAINTS TAILGATE CONCERT SERIES: 10 a.m., Fontaine Palace Nola, 218 S. Robertson St., New Orleans. The ultimate tailgate concert experience: four bars, surrounded by parking lots, DJs and live music.