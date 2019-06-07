With the passing of Dr. John on Thursday, the world lost not only a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, a six-time Grammy award winner and a real character, but also a generous man in word and action.
The musician, originally from New Orleans, died of a heart attack. He was 77.
“We lost a great one and that great yat accent, which I loved,” said composer/saxophonist Dickie Landry, who first saw Dr. John in New York City in 1969. “I didn’t know who he was. When I saw him come out in his voodoo costume and opened his mouth and I’m like, ‘God, that’s New Orleans. Thank God.’ It was a bright light in the Big Apple.”
Dr. John brought the sound of New Orleans to the world “in the tradition of Fats Domino, Ernie K. Doe,” Landry said. “He had all those people in his blood and his mind when he was playing. You could tell where he came from.”
Zydeco musician Chubby Carrier, who fronts The Bayou Swamp Band, remembered opening for Dr. John when he was just getting into the business.
“It was Orlando, Florida,” Carrier said. “He came up to the stage, he looked at me and he said, ‘I don’t know where you’re from, young man, but you’re going places.’”
That was something to hear from “a legend in his own time,” said Carrier.
“Oh, man, it means a lot. It means a lot,” Carrier said. “I mean, that made me want to go for it. Everything that he told me, ‘You’re going places, young man.’ That motivated me. It put some fuel to my fire. It was just a big-time motivation for me, man. I took it and ran with it.
“And I’m still running,” he said.
In fact, Carrier “did festivals with him all over the U.S. with him... It was an honor to share the stage with him. Loved him, man. Gonna miss the Night Tripper, brother.”
Slide guitarist Sonny Landreth knew Dr. John from session work and playing on the piano player’s “Creole Moon” album, as well as through the late Bobby Charles.
“He was real close to Bobby Charles and then I was close to Bobby, so there’s that connection, too,” Landreth said.
At the New Orleans Jazz Festival a few years back, a tribute was set for Bobby Charles while he was still alive and Dr. John was in on it.
“And it turned out to be a great set,” said Landreth. “And, really, a once in a lifetime kind of performance.”
“And, of course, walking out on stage, in character, Bobby called me,” Landreth laughed. “Wanted to know how it was going. And we were literally putting the set list together as we waking up on stage.
“Mac got a big kick out of that. ‘Yeah. That’s Bobby,’ Landreth recalled Dr. John saying. “That was the kind of guy he was. He was such a generous spirit. He would do a lot for people, causes..he was one of a kind.”
Landreth posted on Facebook: “ 'Such A Night' it was for decades, now may those memories help to heal the heartbreak from such a loss as this. I will always love him for the sincerity of his friendship, the generosity of his spirit and the depth of his many gifts. His inspiration came from a deeper well and I was fortunate to have felt his magic up close in studios, at venues and in conversations that I will always treasure. I am grateful for the wondrous times we had together and will miss him dearly.”
Sabra Guzman was in New Orleans on Thursday when the news broke of Dr. John’s death, before hitting the road with Esther Rose.
“It was interesting to arrive in New Orleans and, unfortunately, to hear that news,” she said. “I kind of took a long walk. It was really cool and poignant to just be in that city and think about what he’s meant for New Orleans, what he’s meant for the music community there, and, of course, what he’s meant for the world at large,.
“I felt like it was a special moment just to be there, walking through the Quarter, going down to the river. And, of course, a steamboat, it has a calliope singing away. I don’t know, it just was like this very beautiful moment to remember this genius.”
Guzman, who’s in a couple of bands, from honky tonk to Cajun, said while she doesn’t play Dr. John’s style of music, she appreciated him.
“Even for someone who is a lover of jazz. Who is a lover of funk. Who is a lover of, you know, the weird and the kooky, anytime that I have listened to Dr. John, I’ve just always appreciated how created this man was.
“First of all, being able to play a few different instruments, but obviously was being on piano and getting to be kind of far out, but at the same time, still has a great groove,” Guzman said. “I’ve always appreciated that.”
Michael Juan Nunez, guitarist and singer, said he grew up hearing Dr. John play “thanks to my parents and siblings.”
But even as a kid, “I could tell there was something different about his music,” said Nunez. “When I thought of New Orleans I could picture a few people...Louis Armstrong, Neville Brothers, and Dr. John.
“He was part of the city. Part of the sound that the city had in my imagination.”
And as he got older, Nunez “was turned on to lots of other cats...Booker, Professor Longhair, Allen Toussaint, etc. I realized where his sound came from, but at the time his presence outshined it all. He owned it. Ya know?” he said. “The sound was a huge part, but the mystique was also a big draw.
“He encapsulated the mystery and the culture clashes (or cultural intertwining) that gives south Louisiana its 'charm'. “