A familiar food truck returns to the streets of downtown New Orleans this week, as a restart for the creative cooks behind it and a bridge to their next act.
Dirty Dishes is memorably named, and with its menu of mac-and-cheese dishes and outrageous sandwiches, its flavors make an impression too. Consider "the munchie," a mac-and-cheese grilled cheese sandwich with pulled pork for good measure, or waffles topped with raspberry jam and Brie.
Artis and Lesley Turner first rolled out the truck a few years back, then landed a spot in the St. Roch Market and eventually started a new concept called Pressed, an upbeat, downtown cafe for healthier sandwiches and salads.
Pressed closed last year, and the Turners are going back to what got them started in the first place. When they call food “dirty,” after all, it is high praise.
“Dirty is the essence of good food. You can’t have a good dish without it being dirty, that feeling you get from it,” said Lesley Turner.
In their kitchen, though, it need not necessarily be decadent. Turner developed a cashew cheese for a vegan mac-and-cheese (she’s a vegan herself) and fields a gluten-free version, too.
The food truck will have a build-your-own mac-and-cheese menu, with toppings like hot sausage, shrimp and ground turkey, and it also puts together office catering orders.
Next up, the Turners hope to open a brick-and-mortar brunch location for Dirty Dishes, and they’ll also be hosting pop-ups around different events, including a Mother’s Day brunch taking shape.
Starting this week, the Dirty Dishes truck will be set up for lunch around downtown on Tuesdays at LSU Health Sciences Center; on Wednesdays at Howard Avenue at Carondelet Street; on Thursdays at the Entergy Centre on Loyola Avenue at Poydras Street; and on Fridays back at the LSU Health Sciences Center.
Sneaky Pickle sidelined by fire
Sneaky Pickle, a versatile neighborhood restaurant in the 9th Ward, was ravaged by fire this week.
The eatery at 4017 St. Claude Ave. was closed following a March 26 blaze. Owner Ben Tabor said in a news release that he hopes to reopen by the end of April, and that the cause of the fire was still in question.
Sneaky Pickle is a small eatery that is part of a big wave of change along St. Claude Avenue, where many new businesses have set up shop.
It is a casual neighborhood spot, with the dimensions of a coffee shop but a robust list of specials and menu mainstays. The focus is on fresh and healthy dishes at accessible prices. Much of the menu is vegan, though not to the exclusion of a burger made with locally sourced beef, and a few other meat dishes.
Tabor, a Massachusetts native and Marine Corps veteran, opened Sneaky Pickle in 2014. The Sneaky Pickle has also been home to Mouthfeel, a wine bar annexed to the restaurant that showcases lesser-known wine varieties.
While the restaurant is closed, Tabor has started an online fundraising campaign at gofundme.com/sneakypickle and said to look for future pop-up plans on Instagram at @yousneakypickle.