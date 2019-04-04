ACA.downtownalive003.030919.jpg
Tyrus Celestine, left, and Becca Begnaud, share a dance as Michot's Melodie Makers kick off the spring season of Downtown Alive! on Friday, Mar. 8, 2019, at Parc International in Lafayette. Next Friday, March 15, Downtown Alive! will feature a tribute to Rockin’ Dopsie Sr. featuring Dwayne Dopsie & the Zydeco Hellraisers with special guests Tiger, Anthony and Rockin’ Dopsie Jr. (zydeco) at Parc Sans Souci.

 ADVOCATE STAFF PHOTO BY BRAD BOWIE

Because of the chance of rain, organizers for Bach Lunch have decided to cancel the lunch hour concert. 

Back Lunch is a free concert series that features musicians performing from noon to 1 p.m. at Parc Sans Souci in downtown Lafayette. Guests are invited to bring their own lunch, or they can purchase a meal through participating restaurants. Proceeds benefit the Lafayette Science Museum. 

Downtown Alive, the free Friday evening concert will move indoors to Rock ‘n’ Bowl de Lafayette at 905 Jefferson St. DTA is Louisiana’s longest running outdoor concert series featuring local and regional artists held in downtown Lafayette.  

Bach Lunch Spring 2019

April 12: Pine Leaf Boys

Bailey’s | Great Harvest Bread Co. | Zea’s Rotisserie and Grill

April 19: The Rayo Brothers (Good Friday)

Agave Cantina | Deano’s Pizza | Poupart’s Bakery

April 26: The Flying Balalaika Brothers ( Festival International )

Antoni’s Café | Chris’ PoBoys | Hub City Diner | Joey’s Specialty Foods | Roly Poly

DTA Spring concerts

April 5: Mia Borders 

April 12: Steve Adams, Lance Dubroc & the 504 Horns 

May 10: George Porter, Jr. and the Runnin’ Pardners 

May 17: Honey Island Swamp Band 

