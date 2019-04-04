Because of the chance of rain, organizers for Bach Lunch have decided to cancel the lunch hour concert.
Back Lunch is a free concert series that features musicians performing from noon to 1 p.m. at Parc Sans Souci in downtown Lafayette. Guests are invited to bring their own lunch, or they can purchase a meal through participating restaurants. Proceeds benefit the Lafayette Science Museum.
Downtown Alive, the free Friday evening concert will move indoors to Rock ‘n’ Bowl de Lafayette at 905 Jefferson St. DTA is Louisiana’s longest running outdoor concert series featuring local and regional artists held in downtown Lafayette.
Bach Lunch Spring 2019
April 12: Pine Leaf Boys
Bailey’s | Great Harvest Bread Co. | Zea’s Rotisserie and Grill
April 19: The Rayo Brothers (Good Friday)
Agave Cantina | Deano’s Pizza | Poupart’s Bakery
April 26: The Flying Balalaika Brothers ( Festival International )
Antoni’s Café | Chris’ PoBoys | Hub City Diner | Joey’s Specialty Foods | Roly Poly
DTA Spring concerts
April 5: Mia Borders
April 12: Steve Adams, Lance Dubroc & the 504 Horns
May 10: George Porter, Jr. and the Runnin’ Pardners
May 17: Honey Island Swamp Band