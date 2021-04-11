Apartment complex sells for $6.525M
A group of California investors has bought the former Beau Chenes Apartments on Johnston Street for $6.525 million, records show.
Tyler Caglia and Mike Van Groningen with CVG Capital and other investors listed under two companies bought the 124-unit apartment complex, 2509 Johnston St., from Cagan Management Group earlier this month, according to records filed with the Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court. The property has been rebranded as River Oaks Apartments.
It’s the latest sale of a Lafayette property for Illinois-based Cagan, which sold the 94-unit Eagle Run Apartments, 810 S. College Road, in December 2019 for $4.65 million.
Courthouse records show the company still owns three properties in Lafayette — Whispering Oaks Apartments, 550 Eraste Landry Road; Gallery Apartments, 315 Guilbeau Road; and Park Place Apartments, 100 Belle Fontaine Drive. The properties, however, have been removed from the company’s website.
Caglia and Van Groningen’s company specializes in acquiring large apartment complexes and is active in markets around the country, including the southeast and Midwest, according to its website.
Lafayette firm wins N.O. pitch competition
Something Borrowed Blooms, the Lafayette-based business that offers premium silk flowers to rent, was the big winner at the 12th annual IDEAPitch competition in New Orleans.
The business, founded by cousins Lauren Bercier and Laken Swan, was among three finalists along with Lafayette-based hampr in the high-stakes contest, which was celebrates the region’s brightest emerging ventures, in the contest, which was part of New Orleans Entrepreneur Week.
The two won $50,000 in investment funding from from The Idea Village.
The company is fulfilling more than 600 weddings each month with a goal of more than 1,000 weddings by the end of 2021.
“This event allowed us to share with local and national investors the story and opportunity of our company Something Borrowed Blooms where we’re modernizing the wedding flower industry,” Bercier said. “COVID-19 has hit the wedding industry hard, but our unique ability to not merely survive but thrive during the pandemic proves our business has the potential to scale aggressively. We’re ecstatic to have the support and investment from The Idea Village to see that through.”
Finalists had seven minutes to pitch their ideas to a global live audience for an investment prize from The Idea Village and then had a rapid-fire Q&A session with judges from the New Orleans startup scene. Judges were Libby Fischer, COO, SchoolMint; Scott Wolfe, founder and CEO, Levelset; Matt Wisdom, VP of 3D Strategy, Shutterstock; and Gary Solomon Sr., chairman of the Board, Crescent Bank and Shelby Sanderford, founder and CEO of DOCPACE.
To date, The Idea Village has provided over 13,000 entrepreneurs with more than $32 million in resources.
I-49 task force seeks development standards
Officials with the task force overseeing growth along Interstate 49 must now come up with suggested standards for land use along with corridor without dictating how it can be used.
Members of the I-49 Midway Corridor Growth Initiative, which is made of parish and municipal officials in Lafayette and St. Landry parishes in conjunction with the Acadiana Planning Commission, have identified land use as the biggest concern as development continues along the stretch of highway from Interstate 10 to the exit north of Washington.
Governing bodies have committed to a concept of unified development, said Katrena King, a regional planner and community development specialist with the APC. The task force will use land use guidelines set in place by the city of Carencro as a first guide, she said.
Carencro officials eschew traditional land use regulations in favor of guidelines that allow different developments to co-exist through adequate green spaces or buffer zones, city manager Don Chauvin said.
“Getting this right is important,” said Bill Rodier, CEO of the St. Landry Economic Development Office. “This planning effort will help us to more fully grasp the opportunities available to us and will provide a big benefit to all the communities along the corridor.”
The group must also put together an oversight body that is strong enough to make decisions but without code authority but also cannot override local government regulations, King said. It must also fund the next phase, which will also include marketing efforts.
Most of the stretch of I-49 features frontage roads, which are critical to commercial development. Carencro has had significant development along its eastern frontage road and is expecting another wave of it once the Amazon fulfillment center opens later this year.
A stretch in St. Landry Parish is also part of the Central St. Landry Economic Development District, which collects a penny sales tax for development along the corridor.