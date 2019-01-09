The battle over abortion in Louisiana opened on a new front Wednesday when lawyers sparred before a panel of federal judges in New Orleans over Planned Parenthood’s effort to begin offering abortion services at its North Claiborne Avenue health clinic.
Planned Parenthood has sought to offer abortions since opening the New Orleans facility in 2016, but the state Department of Health, which must approve the move, has failed to issue a ruling one way or another.
Planned Parenthood has taken the case to the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals to try to have a federal court force the state’s hand.
The state's attorney, Liz Murrill, told the three federal judges that Planned Parenthood first should take steps such as meeting with the Department of Health secretary, applying for a provisional license and requesting a final ruling.
"They didn't do any of that," Murrill said.
In June 2017, the Department of Health said in a letter to Planned Parenthood that the agency was engaged in an ongoing investigation of the group's Gulf Coast office, after the U.S. House of Representatives in December 2016 released a critical report of the group that included a regulatory referral to the Texas attorney general’s office.
For years, Louisiana has been one of the strongest anti-abortion states in the country.
