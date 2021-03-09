BATON ROUGE — Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Health will host its sixth annual Amazing Half Marathon to culminate March 20. Races this year will be virtual and feature a half-marathon, 10K and 5K — and a new free virtual half marathon challenge.
“Our virtual races are a great opportunity to get families across Louisiana active with us, not just those located in Baton Rouge,” said Trey Dunbar, president of Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Health. “We love being able to see participants of all ages and running levels to join in our fun and healthy event in Baton Rouge and now from anywhere in Louisiana.”
Participants in the virtual Amazing Half, 10K and 5K will receive a bib, shirt and finisher medal shipped to their house. After finishing the race, they’ll submit their results on the RunSignUp platform to be a part of the race experience.
The challenge allows participants to run or walk over several days and track their progress each time. Along the way, they can be rewarded with up to 10 digital badges as they hit various milestones and when 13.1 miles is completed, they’ll receive a digital Finisher's Certificate.
The Amazing Half Race and Challenge are extensions of Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Health’s work to create a healthier Louisiana through teaching families healthy habits, highlighting activities families can do together to remain active and embracing a healthier lifestyle in Louisiana, according to a news release.
For information or to sign up for any of our races, visit amazinghalf.com. Registration for the races closes at 6 p.m. March 18 and registrants have until March 20 to complete their races. The virtual challenge will remain open through May.