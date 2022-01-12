It’s first. It’s fabulous. It’s Rio!
It’s officially Mardi Gras now. The Krewe of Carnivale en Rio made that clear on Saturday when it held its annual ball at the Cajundome Convention Center.
If you know Rio, you know this krewe is famous for its over-the-top celebrations and one of the most spectacular presentations of the season. This year’s King Dom Pedro and Queen Isabella, Gil and Tanya Zaunbrecher, were doing double duty serving as the royals for both last year and this year. So yes, they are officially King Dom Pedro and Queen Isabel XV and XVI. Who says last year’s disappointments can’t be turned into delight? Getting to reign for two straight years and be feted like a royal sounds good to us. Cheers to all of those serving as royalty for the Krewe of Rio both this year and last.