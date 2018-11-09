Cabrini made it back.
The Crescents’ mission ever since they lost to Teurlings Catholic in straight sets in the the Division II state title match last season was to get another chance at a state title.
Second-seeded Cabrini now has that chance, and a rematch with top-seeded Teurlings, after beating third-seeded St. Thomas More, 25-21, 25-18, 25-21, in the semifinals of the LHSAA state volleyball tournament Friday at the Pontchartrain Center.
The rematch will take place at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
“It feels great to be back,” Crescents coach Kasey Dennies said. “From the moment that we walked out of the gym last year at the state tournament this was our goal. We talked about it all offseason.
“The girls have been training since the day we left last year— in the weight room, in club volleyball, at the beach. We’re excited to see that our hard work in the offseason has paid off and we’re one step from achieving our season goal.”
Kai Williams led Cabrini with 15 kills and 18 digs, and Jenn Brue had 32 assists.
Meredyth Howard led the Cougars (32-10) with 17 kills, six blocks and two aces, Lizzy Low had 12 digs and Georgia Hebert had 33 assists.
“I think we gave them a really good game plan of what we needed to do,” Dennies said. “We knew they were going to push a lot of balls to (Howard). So we had to find a way to slow her down. I think we executed the game plan really well.
“We were able to keep them out of system. For the most part, we served really aggressive and swung really aggressive. I’m just really proud of how we played. Our defense stepped up and we dug a lot of good balls.”
The Crescents know that they still have a tall task against the Rebels (45-5), who beat fifth-seeded Ben Franklin, 25-16, 25-12, 25-23.
Jolie Hidalgo led Teurlings with 15 kills, Cicily Hidalgo had 14 digs and Ariana Hebert had 43 assists.
Darian Duroncelet led Ben Franklin (39-9) with 11 kills, Julia Garrison had 25 assists and Logan Turner had 17 digs.
“We’ve just got to show up and play,” Dennies said. “We know Teurlings is going to be tough. We’ve just got to play with confidence and go out and give it everything that we have. Our game plan is the same as it was today – to take care of our side of the court and see what happens.”
STM coach Jes Burke had little to say about her team’s performance.
“Any time you’re at a state tournament you have to play well,” she said, “and I didn’t think we played well.”