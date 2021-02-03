BR.denhamcatholicsoccer.012721 HS 224.JPG
Two out of four? Yes, that is awfully good for high school boys soccer in Baton Rouge

Catholic High and University High both claimed No. 1 playoff seeds when the LHSAA released its four playoff brackets Wednesday afternoon.

The Bears (12-2-2) are the top seed in Division I and will host No. 32 Thibodaux (6-8-2) in the bidistrict round later this week. Catholic was the Division I runner-up a year ago.

U-High (13-1-3) seeks its third straight Division III title this season. The top-seeded Cubs get a bidistrict bye and play the DeRidder-West Feliciana winner in the second round.

Holy Cross (22-4-2) is the top seed in Division II, while Slidell-based Pope John Paul II (14-4-2) grabbed the top seed in Division IV. Like U-High, both teams get a bidistrict round bye.

