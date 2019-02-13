A 37-year-old Arnaudville woman was booked Tuesday on two counts of carnal knowledge of a juvenile.
Tara Richard was in custody in St. Landry Parish in a separate case on Jan. 9, when the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office obtained a warrant for her arrest. She was booked into St. Martin Parish Correctional Center immediately upon her release in St. Landry.
The sexual abuse complaint involving two minors was initiated in October.
Richard was released on $15,000 bond.
The Sheriff’s Office has not released additional details concerning the allegations.