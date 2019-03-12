Celebrate ST. PATRICK'S DAY: Jim Monaghan's French Quarter Parade is Friday, the Irish Channel Parade is Saturday (along with block parties at Tracy's and Parasol's), and there are parades downtown and in Metairie on Sunday. stpatricksdayneworleans.com.
Get advice on your spring chores at the NEW ORLEANS HOME AND GARDEN SHOW in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Friday-Sunday. $15, under 12 free.
Mardi Gras Indians gather for SUPER SUNDAY with processions, performances, food and music. A.L. Davis Park, 2701 LaSalle St.