with Adam Daigle | Business editor
Good morning, Acadiana. Welcome a new edition of Acadiana Business Today.
Residents split on charter commission, deconsolidation
Some residents who spoke at the first town hall meeting to gather feedback on a report by the Protect the City Committee said Lafayette's form of consolidated government isn't working for the city, but not everyone, including a parish councilman, agreed a Home Rule Charter Commission is the best way to address the problem.
Tropical depression expected to form in Gulf
A tropical depression is expected to form this late week in the Gulf of Mexico and it could bring up to 10 inches of rain to parts of southeast Louisiana, forecasters said Tuesday.
Broussard's interim chief sworn in
Vance Olivier was sworn in Monday morning as the interim police chief of Broussard in a room filled with local law enforcement officers. The brief ceremony didn't just mark a significant moment in Olivier's career. It also marked a fresh start for those who work for the Broussard Police Department.
Master plan for downtown Opelousas set for Thursday
City officials in Opelousas will present the master plan for the city’s downtown development district in meeting at noon Thursday at the St. Landry Economic Development Office, 5367 I-49 Service Road.
Thanks for reading!