CYPREMORT POINT -- A strong breeze blew Thursday morning at Cypremort Point as residents and camp owners hurried to pack belongings in trailers and trucks ahead of an evacuation order and Hurricane Delta's projected landfall Friday to the west.
Delta could push 9-11 feet of storm surge across Cypremort Point, a spit of land separating Vermilion Bay in Iberia Parish and West Cote Blanche Bay in St. Mary Parish. People here know all too well how much storm surge the point can suffer from a hurricane making landfall more than 100 miles away.
Don Meaux is a familiar figure to many in Acadiana. For decades he has lived in a jacked-up mobile home on the edge of the marsh near the southernmost spot of Cypremort Point. A monument stands outside his home marking the dates of hurricanes and the amount of water each brought, from 1 1/2 feet during Gustav in 2008 to 5 feet from Hurricane Barry in 2019 to 8 feet from Rita in 2005 that busted out the floors of his elevated home.
"It's been here since 1984 and never was demolished," Meaux said of his home, which is for sale. "It stands the test of time for sure."
Rita's surge was actually 11 feet, because the water had to rise 3 feet before ever reaching Meaux's house, Greg Nordstrom, who teaches meteorology at Mississippi State said.
Nordstrom, who has been through 22 hurricanes, was at Meaux's house Thursday with Mark Sudduth and Brent Lynn setting up research equipment as part of a crowdfunded hurricane landfall project called hurricanetrack.com. Rob Perillo, chief meteorologist with KATC-TV 3 connected the researchers with Meaux.
A camera strapped to a piling on the upper deck of Meaux's place will allow the researchers and viewers on Youtube.com/hurricanetrack to watch the hurricane in real time. The group was placing other equipment out, including sensors that measure wind speed, air pressure, temperature and humidity, letting the researchers record how fast a storm comes in, its intensity and detect patterns, Sudduth said.
One important role the cameras play, Lynn said, is convincing naysayers to evacuate ahead of hurricanes.
"You get people saying they're going to stay," he said. "'We'll be fine. I've lived here 20 years.'" Then they see the video of what it's like inside a hurricane and change their minds.
About 20 miles north of Cypremort Point, a large bell sits on the lawn in front of the 144-year-old St. John Baptist Church in Charenton. Original to the church, Hurricane Andrew knocked the bell out of the belfry in 1992, the Rev. Ivory Williams Sr., pastor, said.
Williams along with parishioner Chris Welch boarded windows of the wooden church Thursday morning, praying Delta takes it easy on the building.
"We're trying to save as much as we can," he said.