La Iris - blue.jpg (copy)
Buy Now

The Greater New Orleans Iris Society will hold their general membership meeting Saturday, June 22, at the East Bank Regional Library in Metairie.

Saturday

June Plant Sale.^ City Park Pelican Greenhouse~, 2 Celebration Drive~ — Variety of annuals, perennials, roses, gingers, edibles, succulents and native plants on sale. www.neworleanscitypark.com 9 a.m. 

Creating Bonsai from Garden Center Stock.^ Garden Study Center~, Botanical Garden, City Park, 1 Palm Drive~ — Three-hour hands-on workshop, with bonsai basics. Bring a bonsai pot, sharp scissors, garden gloves and apron; soil, wire, and a juniper will be provided. www.neworleanscitypark.com $35. 9 a.m. 

Monday

Navigating the Historic District Landmarks Commission.^ Preservation Resource Center~, 3819, 923 Tchoupitoulas St~ — Course designed to help property owners understand the commission and the application process, taught by the commission's staff. www.prcno.org Free admission. 12 p.m. 

Moonlight Hike and Snow and Ice.^ Northlake Nature Center~, 23135 Highway 190, Mandeville~ — Bring a flashlight for an evening stroll through the woods and have a snoball, reservations required. www.northlakenature.org $5. 7:55 p.m. 

Tuesday

Historic Preservation in the Face of Climate Change.^ Zulu Social Aid & Pleasure Club~, 732 N. Broad Ave.~ — Third in a series, the panel discusses challenges in living with water and density with preservation serving as a tool to power resilience. www.prcno.org Free admission. 6 p.m. 

Wednesday

Bayou St. John Walking Tour.^ The Pitot House~, 1440 Moss St.~ — Stroll through 300 years of history in one of New Orleans’ oldest neighborhoods with a walking tour encompassing Pitot House, a mile walk around the Bayou St. John neighborhood, known as the Faubourg Pontchartrain, plus a brief stop in St. Louis Cemetery No. 3 on Esplanade Avenue, led by docent Jamie Barker. www.louisianalandmarks.org $30. 1 p.m. 

Thursday

Architecture & Design Film Festival.^ Contemporary Arts Center~, 900 Camp St, ~ — Films range from preservation issues, modern architecture, landscape design, women’s roles, environmental sustainability and more in more than 20 films. with post-screening Q & As, panel discussions, book talks and signings. www.louisianaarchitecture.org. $9-$11. 6 p.m., through Sunday, June 23.

Saturday, June 22

Greater New Orleans Iris Society.^ East Bank Regional Library~, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave.~ — The organization holds its general membership meeting. www.louisianairisgnois.com 9 a.m. .

Party For the Planet -- Pollination Celebration.^ Audubon Butterfly Garden and Insectarium~, 423 Canal St.~ — Learn about the relationship between animal, plant and humans with educational chats and interactive activities with Audubon entomology staff, educators and conservation partners. www.audubonnatureinstitute.org 11 a.m. 

Have a home and garden event? Email events@theadvocate.com.

View comments