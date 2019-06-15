Saturday
June Plant Sale.^ City Park Pelican Greenhouse~, 2 Celebration Drive~ — Variety of annuals, perennials, roses, gingers, edibles, succulents and native plants on sale. www.neworleanscitypark.com 9 a.m.
Creating Bonsai from Garden Center Stock.^ Garden Study Center~, Botanical Garden, City Park, 1 Palm Drive~ — Three-hour hands-on workshop, with bonsai basics. Bring a bonsai pot, sharp scissors, garden gloves and apron; soil, wire, and a juniper will be provided. www.neworleanscitypark.com $35. 9 a.m.
Monday
Navigating the Historic District Landmarks Commission.^ Preservation Resource Center~, 3819, 923 Tchoupitoulas St~ — Course designed to help property owners understand the commission and the application process, taught by the commission's staff. www.prcno.org Free admission. 12 p.m.
Moonlight Hike and Snow and Ice.^ Northlake Nature Center~, 23135 Highway 190, Mandeville~ — Bring a flashlight for an evening stroll through the woods and have a snoball, reservations required. www.northlakenature.org $5. 7:55 p.m.
Tuesday
Historic Preservation in the Face of Climate Change.^ Zulu Social Aid & Pleasure Club~, 732 N. Broad Ave.~ — Third in a series, the panel discusses challenges in living with water and density with preservation serving as a tool to power resilience. www.prcno.org Free admission. 6 p.m.
Wednesday
Bayou St. John Walking Tour.^ The Pitot House~, 1440 Moss St.~ — Stroll through 300 years of history in one of New Orleans’ oldest neighborhoods with a walking tour encompassing Pitot House, a mile walk around the Bayou St. John neighborhood, known as the Faubourg Pontchartrain, plus a brief stop in St. Louis Cemetery No. 3 on Esplanade Avenue, led by docent Jamie Barker. www.louisianalandmarks.org $30. 1 p.m.
Thursday
Architecture & Design Film Festival.^ Contemporary Arts Center~, 900 Camp St, ~ — Films range from preservation issues, modern architecture, landscape design, women’s roles, environmental sustainability and more in more than 20 films. with post-screening Q & As, panel discussions, book talks and signings. www.louisianaarchitecture.org. $9-$11. 6 p.m., through Sunday, June 23.
Saturday, June 22
Greater New Orleans Iris Society.^ East Bank Regional Library~, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave.~ — The organization holds its general membership meeting. www.louisianairisgnois.com 9 a.m. .
Party For the Planet -- Pollination Celebration.^ Audubon Butterfly Garden and Insectarium~, 423 Canal St.~ — Learn about the relationship between animal, plant and humans with educational chats and interactive activities with Audubon entomology staff, educators and conservation partners. www.audubonnatureinstitute.org 11 a.m.
