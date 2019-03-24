One killed in Sunday shooting at apartment complex
A man was killed Sunday evening after he was shot on Louisiana Avenue, Lafayette police said.
Officers responded to a call around 8 p.m. in the 2800 block of Louisiana Avenue. They found 22-year-old Kenderick Flugence Jr., of Lafayette, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in a parking lot, police said.
First responders took Flugence to a hospital where he died.
No suspects have been identified at the time of a 10:30 p.m. Sunday press release from the police department.
Police continue to investigate. They urge anyone with information to call Lafayette Police or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.
Eunice man killed in single-vehicle crash
Louisiana State Police Troop I began investigating a single vehicle fatality crash around 6:30 p.m. on LA Hwy 91 near Jacob Road in Acadia Parish, according to a news release.
The initial investigation by State Police revealed that the crash occurred as Cory Landreneau, a 37-year-old man from Eunice, was driving a 1995 Chevrolet Silverado northbound on LA Hwy 91. For unknown reasons, Landreneau failed to negotiate a curve. His vehicle traveled off the roadway to the left and overturned.
Landreneau was unrestrained at the time of the crash and was ejected. He was transported to Lafayette General Hospital in critical condition, but later died as a result of his injuries. Impairment is unknown but standard toxicology samples were obtained and submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.
Carencro PD: Pursuit of stolen vehicle ends in crash at Primeaux RV
A woman has been booked into jail in connection with last week’s pursuit that ended with a crash at a Carencro RV dealership, according to KATC.
Tina Marie Talbot, 32, was booked Monday with aggravated flight from an officer, reckless operation, possession of stolen things, resisting an officer, seven counts possession of fraudulent ID documents, fugitive warrant and a bench warrant.
No bond has been set as yet.
Last week, Carencro Police said they pursued a stolen vehicle on Interstate 49 until it crashed at Primeaux RV.
Police Chief David Anderson said that a patrol officer was working northbound traffic on I-49 in Carencro when he was alerted to a stolen vehicle at around 6:30 p.m.
After a short pursuit, that vehicle crashed into a camper at Primeaux RV.
At the time, police weren’t able to identify her, because numerous possible fake ID’s were allegedly found on her person along with other stolen items.
She was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. She was released from the hospital Monday, Anderson said.