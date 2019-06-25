A Breaux Bridge man was arrested after a Monday shooting on Eunice Road.
Christopher Adams, 32, was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center on a count of aggravated second-degree battery after a shooting in the 1000 block of Eunice Road, according to a release from the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office.
One man suffered non-life-threatening injuries, the release said.
The road is off Bridge Street Highway between Parks and Breaux Bridge.
The shooting investigation is ongoing, deputies said.