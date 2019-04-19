Three teachers and three principals have been selected as the 2019-20 St. Tammany Parish school system teachers and principals of the year.
Teachers of the year are Janelle Helmstetter, of Bayou Woods Elementary; Edward Frederick, of Lee Road Junior High; and Lauren Rhodus, of Fontainebleau High.
Principals are Maureen "MeMe" Leonard, of Whispering Forest Elementary; Christopher Oufnac, of Fifth Ward Junior High; and Frank Jabbia, of Northshore High.
The honorees were selected for their success with students and their work to support teachers. The winners at each level compete in the state competition.
Helmstetter teaches first grade and is a grade level chairwoman and School Improvement Plan Committee member. She works with fellow Bayou Woods teachers and administrators to evaluate and improve school programs.
Frederick, an 18-year veteran at Lee Road, teaches Louisiana history and physical education. He is athletic director, and football and basketball coach. He also helped establish the Friends of Rachel Club and serves as the club mentor.
Rhodus teaches English honors and business English at Fontainebleau High. She is a Louisiana teacher leader, an ELA curriculum consultant for the parish and a Virtual Academy instructor. She also is a member of the Dance Project Alliance, a nonprofit organization for arts education in dance and theater through scholarship opportunities.
Leonard, Whispering Forest principal since 2017, was previously assistant principal and has worked with a teacher to begin a composting and gardening program at the school this year.
Oufnac was appointed at Fifth Ward in 2011 after previously serving as an assistant principal at Tchefuncte Middle School. He serves on the Pupil Progression Committee, and he is a member of the Legacy Leader Cohort and past president of the St. Tammany Parish Junior High Athletic Association.
Jabbia, Northshore principal since 2013, served as assistant principal for seven years, started “Fantastic Friday” phone calls where he and other administrators call parents to discuss good deeds, tremendous improvement, overcoming obstacles and the difference students are making at the school. He was a Louisiana Principal of the Year semifinalist in 2017.